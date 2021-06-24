MONTICELLO
After dropping a tough 12-2 setback at Monticello Friday, June 18, the Anamosa freshman softball team turned the tables on the host Panthers in the second game of the doubleheader.
“This group is beginning to recognize the small details and level of effort necessary to compete at a high level,” said Raider freshman softball coach Cory Keeney, as his team rallied to claim a big 12-3 victory to split the twin bill with their rivals from the north.
“Sophomore Joslin Banowetz joined the team for the doubleheader and provided words of encouragement and guidance to the younger players. She is an example of the culture Coach Holub has established that every player in the softball program should be looking out for and supporting one another.”
Anamosa (2-9-1) rattled off an impressive 14 hits in the game-two triumph as Bree Brophy, Hannah Petsche, Brylea Bildstein, Jayla Ingram, Hadley Frater, Lola Holub and Tiffany Klatt all ripped two hits each.
“Hannah played great at third base making two diving plays for putouts on ground balls,” Keeney said. “Addy Appelhans was the winning pitcher throwing five innings.”