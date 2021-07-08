ANAMOSA
Winning is always fun, but at the freshman level of softball wins aren’t the final measuring stick when it comes to success.
There’s gradual physical and mental improvements that need to be made and having the girls learn and understanding the game to become more valuable players once they reach the varsity level.
That’s what drives Raider freshman coach Cory Keeney when he leads his Anamosa team out onto the field each and every day, but even he had to admit it was great watching his team sweep visiting Bellevue Friday, July 2, in the 2021 season-finale.
“At this level the coaching staff doesn’t really measure success with wins and losses,” said Keeney, as his team piled on the runs against the visiting Comets taking 16-9 and 11-7 finals as the team closed the 2021 campaign with a 6-13-1 overall record.
“With that being said. This group made great strides with their fundamental development and understanding of the game. There’s a lot of talent here, which bodes well for the future of the program.”
Anamosa watched as Bellevue scored nine first inning runs but answered with 16 straight of their own, including six in the first and seven in the second. After a three-run fourth frame, the Raiders were in firm control of a game they looked to be completely out of early on.
Leah Sleep tallied two hits which included and inside-the-park home run while Addy Appelhans and Lola Holub also helped the Raider offense with two hits. Bree Brophy came through with a hit and worked two walks while Jayla Ingram drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-run single in the second inning.
The second game saw more wild offense as the two teams combined to score 18 runs, as Jachel Burns and Breanna Anderson paced the offense for the hosts with two hits each. Kaylee Meier reached base three times via the base on balls while Hadley Frater was the beneficiary of all the offense picking up the pitching win.
Anamosa hosted Dubuque Senior Wednesday, June 30, and were handed 12-1 and 10-0 losses at the hands of the Rams.
Raider bats were held hitless in the opener as Holub and Appelhans were the lone Anamosa batters to reach base working walks while Frater ripped two hits in the finale with Michaela Scranton adding another.