They’ve faced enormous challenges and daunting tasks throughout a campaign that hasn’t exactly gone to plan, but none of that has stopped the Anamosa girls’ basketball team from facing those brave consequences all winter long.
The final one came Saturday, Feb. 12, in a class 3A regional quarter-final contest at sixth-ranked Center Point-Urbana.
“Center Point is a very good and talented team,” said Raider girls basketball coach Angie Rieniets, as her team wrapped the 2021-22 campaign with a 65-13 setback.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see them get to Des Moines. Our girls tried their best and it was hard to see the season end with us only scoring 13 points, but I was happy to see Nicole (Power) score a couple buckets because she has a really nice shot.”
It was Power who broke the ice for the Anamosa team in the game’s opening quarter as after the Stormin’ Pointers raced to an 8-0 advantage, Power connected for the Raiders’ first and only field goal of the opening eight-minute stretch as the hosts closed the quarter on a huge 17-1 run to take a 25-3 lead into the second stanza.
“It was frustrating that we didn’t get anything really going on the offensive end, but the girls kept trying,” said Rieniets, as a Lexi Bronemann field goal would be the only second quarter field goal for the Anamosa team, who trailed 43-5 at the half.
“This senior group is a great group of kids with strong character. They really showed pride in their school and always had resilience. They never gave up and always worked to improve at every practice.”
Power scored for the Raiders in the third quarter, as the visitors were staring at a 54-7 deficit heading into the final frame, their best offensive stretch of the contest scoring six points as Tiffany Klatt, Reise Neuhaus and Megan Decker all tallied field goals in the quarter.
Center Point-Urbana, even without the services their top player in Ryley Goebel, was hot from the field all night long ripping the nets at a 50-percent clip while also connecting 10 times from beyond the 3-point arc.
Power led the team scoring four points as the Anamosa girls wrap the winter with an 0-22 overall record.