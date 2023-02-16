Anamosa junior Jachel Burns fires a pass to teammate Kate Sander during first quarter action from the Raiders’ season ending class 3A regional quarterfinal setback hosting third-ranked Benton Community Saturday, Feb. 11.
Knowing it would be a tall task for his young and mostly inexperienced team to be able to compete with powerful and third-ranked Benton Community Saturday, Feb. 11, even Raider head coach Josh Bentley came away impressed by the way the Bobcats performed as Anamosa hosted the class 3A regional quarterfinal contest due to scheduling conflicts with the visitor’s gym.
“It was nice to be able to play this one at home, but wow did Benton Community look every bit of that No. 3 ranking,” said Bentley, as his team struggled from the outset coming up on the short end of a lopsided 56-15 season-ending final.
“We had a plan coming in to try and turn Benton’s girls into drivers instead of shooters, which is what they normally like to do, launching the basketball from pretty much anywhere on the floor. We weren’t able to get that done however, and it seemed like Benton simply would not miss. When we would help on their drives into the lane they would kick it out to open shooters and that kept up for a while until we finally had to scrap our gameplan and switch up defenses.”
The Bobcats were sensational connecting eight times from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half, including five in the opening quarter alone as Benton Community led 26-1 at the first horn as a Kate Sander free throw was all the offense the hosts could muster.
“We struggled getting rebounds when they did miss, too,” Bentley said. “Those long 3’s produced long rebounds and we collapsed too much to be able to track those balls down, giving Benton multiple shots on single possessions. Tough way to hang with such a good team because we also knew we had to hold them to one shot.”
Norah Humpal and Ava Gibbs added second quarter field goals for the hosts who trailed 43-5 at the half.
“I was a little surprised how much we struggled with their man pressure in this game,” Bentley said. “Their long scoring runs seemed to get us rattled a bit and we seemed to forget what we needed to do out there on the floor at times.”
With the 35-point margin continuous clock rolling, the final two quarters went extremely quickly as Jachel Burns scored a pair of low post baskets for the hosts in the third quarter which ended with Anamosa trailing 54-9 with one quarter to play.
“Obviously not how we wanted to end the season, but I was looking more at how we would respond to playing such a strong opponent, and like always, our girls never backed down from the challenge,” Bentley said. “Benton Community, when they’re making shots like they did tonight against us, can legitimately beat anyone in the state. They’re that good and have that kind of shooting ability from so many girls.
“As for us, we head into the off-season with a lot of work to do and a lot of big decisions to make.”
Burns led the Raiders scoring five points while Kate Sander added four more. Gibbs and Klatt chipped in with two points each.
Anamosa wraps the 2022-23 campaign with a 1-20 overall record.