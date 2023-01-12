ANAMOSA
Don’t just look at the final score when making judgments about how the Anamosa girls’ basketball team played visiting Durant Thursday, Jan. 5.
Raider coach Josh Bentley certainly isn’t.
And there’s a very good reason why, too.
“It was just a nine-point game with 3:30 to play in the fourth quarter and we were at the free throw line with the chance at getting even closer,” said Bentley, as his team would eventually succumb to what appeared on the surface to be a lopsided 41-25 defeat.
“We put ourselves in a position to make one last chance run, but just couldn’t get anything to fall down the stretch, but with what I saw in this game, there are a lot of positives to pull from. We have girls on this team who want to work and who want to win. That there is no doubt, and it’s attitudes like those from these girls who keep coming back to practice ready to do what it takes to get better. And I’ve already seen a lot of that improvement in the very short time I’ve been with them. I’m excited about what the rest of the season is going to bring.”
Anamosa (0-10, 0-5) struggled on the offensive end all night against the Wildcats, but with the way the team was hustling on the defensive end of the floor, the hosts were making things mighty tough on the visiting offense as well as the Raiders held Durant to just one fourth quarter field goal.
“Yes, we struggled on the offensive end, but we got and took good shots. And we got ones down close to the basket, too. Our shot selection was mostly what I wanted it to be, we just need to finish those shots and turn them into points. That’s something else we’re working on every single day. Making shots is obviously how you win games, and that’s part of the game we’re going to get better at as well.”
The Raiders were within striking distance in the fourth quarter trailing just 32-23, but would add just free throws over the game’s final five-minutes from Kate Sander, Ava Gibbs and Dani Gravel while the Wildcats mostly did the same making numerous trips to the charity stripe making seven fourth quarter free throws.
The game was a tight one early as both defenses dominated as the two teams were in a 4-4 tie after one quarter of play before Durant went on a game-changing 14-6 second quarter run to open up an 18-10 halftime advantage.
Coming out of the break both offenses began to heat up a bit as the two teams combined for 21 points, ending with the Wildcats holding a 31-18 advantage heading into the final frame.
“I told the girls after the game, we need to be in games like this to learn how and win games like this,” Bentley said. “It’s all about growing as basketball players and these girls are doing exactly that, by leaps and bounds. And it’s games like this that are going to make us better going forward. They’re smart, they’ll learn. And it’s going to be fun watching it all play out.”
Anamosa struggled shooting from the field connecting at just a 13-percent clip (8-of-61) and were 0-of-17 from beyond the arc, but did out-rebound the visitors pulling down an impressive 48 of them in the game led by nine boards each from sisters Sophie and Kate Sander. Savanna Venenga came off the bench to grab six more as did starter Reise Neuhaus.
Kate Sander’s nine points led all Raider scorers.