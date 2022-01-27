Anamosa senior Nicole Power (2) fires a pass to the post over the Iowa City Regina defense during first half action from the Raiders’ 68-25 setback against the class 2A eighth-ranked hosts Friday, Jan. 21.
Anamosa senior Cecilia Venenga pulls up and scores three of her team-high 12 points Friday, Jan. 21, in Iowa City, as the Raiders were handed a 68-25 setback against the class 2A eighth-ranked Regals.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Anamosa senior Anna Rowley, left, battles for rebounding position during first half action from the Raiders’ tough 58-25 loss at class 2A eighth-ranked Iowa Regina Friday, Jan. 21.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Anamosa sophomore Savanna Venenga (12) defends against Iowa City Regina’s Alli Clark during the Raiders’ 68-25 loss Friday Jan. 21, in Iowa City.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Anamosa senior Megan Decker pulls up for a corner jumper as the Raiders competed at class 2A eighth-ranked Iowa City Regina Friday, Jan. 21.
Knowing her team was going to be facing one of their toughest tests at class 2A eighth-ranked Iowa City Regina Friday, Jan. 21, Anamosa girls’ basketball coach Angie Rieniets came away impressed with her team’s performance even in a lopsided 68-25 setback.
“We handled the man pressure from Regina really well,” said Rieniets. “The girls had composure and took care of the ball after coming off the loss to Bellevue where we had 32 turnovers. They only committed 10 against Regina and I was proud of the way the girls came out and played, not hanging their heads from Tuesday but going out ready to compete.
“That is what I love about this group. They continue to play hard despite the scoreboard.”
Anamosa (0-16, 0-8) may have struggled to put points on that scoreboard in Iowa City, but it didn’t stop them from giving effort, which the Raiders did all night long trailing 20-5 after one quarter of play and 37-12 at the half.
Nicole Power drilled a first quarter 3-pointer to loosen the team up a bit while Cecilia Venenga did the same in the second stanza as a part of her team-high 12-point night against the Regals.
“We changed things up at halftime and the girls transitioned well to the changes,” Rieniets said. “We are struggling putting the ball in the hoop and making free throws, but Ceci did a nice job of finding her shot.”
Iowa City Regina continued their assault on the basket in the third quarter, going on a 14-7 run before starting the continuous clock in the final frame stretching their lead past 35 points.
The Raiders opened their week with a tough 72-15 setback hosting Bellevue Tuesday, Jan. 18, a contest that got away when the Comets went on a sizzling 31-5 second quarter run.
“We struggled with the pressure Bellevue put on us and only shot the ball 27 times, making six,” Rieniets said. “Those are areas we have struggled with all year. We are improving and continuing to work on those parts of the game, however we took a step backwards in this one.”
Leading 44-9 at the half, Bellevue added a 13-2 third quarter run to take a 57-11 advantage into the final frame.
“We will continue to work on those things,” Rieniets said. “The kids play hard and don’t give up, and that shows a lot of character.”
Kala Dietiker and Venenga led the hosts scoring four points each while Anna Rowley added five rebounds.