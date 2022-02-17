ANAMOSA
Playing on the home floor for the final time this season, not only did Anamosa girls’ basketball fans get to say goodbye to a special class of seniors Tuesday, Feb. 8, but they also got a good glimpse of the future as well against visiting Maquoketa.
“The girls did a nice job of handling Maquoketa’s pressure and really cut down on the turnovers,” said Raider girls’ basketball coach Angie Rieniets, as her team dropped a 51-18 decision on Senior Night as Kala Dietiker, Nicole Power, Lexi Bronemann, Anna Rowley and Megan Decker played the final home contest of their careers.
“It was great to see Kala with five points and six boards and Megan have five points on their senior night. We also had some underclassmen add to the game, too. We had four points from sophomore Chloe Breitbach and sophomore Kate Sander had a bucket and three boards. Another sophomore Jachel Burns scored a bucket and freshman Reise Neuhaus added four rebounds.”
Anamosa (0-21, 0-12) struggled to find their offense through the game’s first two quarters as the Cardinals went on a 17-4 first quarter run before adding a 12-3 spurt in the second stanza to lead 29-7 at the half.
A 16-5 third quarter run by the visitors pushed the Maquoketa lead to 45-12.
Decker and Dietiker both finished with a team-high five points while Power added two steals.
The Raider girls were on the floor 24 hours earlier hosting Northeast Monday, Feb. 7, and after getting off to a solid start defensively against the Rebels, eventually succumbed to a 48-17 defeat.
“I’m proud of the way the girls have improved when it comes to facing defensive pressure,” Rieniets said. “It was also good to have Kala back after hurting her knee against North Cedar. She adds leadership on the floor and scored nine points for us too.”
Anamosa trailed just 8-2 after one quarter of play before Northeast went on a 17-7 second quarter run to take control of the contest leading 25-9 at the half.
The spurt would continue for the visitors coming out of the break as well holding the Raiders to just two points in the third quarter stretch and Northeast led 32-11 with just one quarter remaining.
“We shot 20-percent from the field which continues to be a struggle for us,” Rieniets said. “But we were pretty even as far as the turnover numbers go with Northeast (33-29), which shows how well the girls played on defense.”
Anamosa limited Northeast to 34-percent shooting (including 1-of-11 from 3-point range) but struggled themselves from the field connecting at a 19-percent clip overall.
Dietiker paced the Raider offense scoring nine points, which included a 3-pointer while adding four steals defensively. Power chipped in with four points connecting twice from the field while Sander added three points and a team-high four rebounds.