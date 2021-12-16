GOOSE LAKE
Doing one of the things they know they can control on the court, the Anamosa girls’ basketball team, even while dealing with struggles on the offensive and defensive ends, continue to do exactly that coach Angie Rieniets hopes they would.
Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Northeast, was no different.
“The kids are playing hard and they’re giving their hearts out there competing,” said Rieniets after her team was handed a 53-23 loss against the host Rebels in Goose Lake.
“I’m proud of the kids for not giving up. We are struggling with our confidence shooting. When we shoot 16-percent and the other team shoots 36-percent, the score is not going to come out in our favor. But the kids are taking good shots, they’re just not going through the hoop right now.”
Anamosa (0-7, 0-3) found the going difficult against the Rebels trailing 12-5 after one quarter of play and 32-8 at the halftime break.
The visitors were able to find a rhythm in the third quarter more than doubling their effort from the entire first half scoring nine points as Nicole Power, Kala Dietiker, Savanna Venenga and Megan Decker were all able to put the ball through the hoop as the Raiders trailed 47-17 entering the final frame.
Cecilia Venenga led all Anamosa scorers with six points while Decker added five more.
The long road trips continued Friday, Dec. 10, as the Raiders were handed a rough 50-22 defeat in Durant.
“The kids played hard and competed with heart on defense,” Rieniets said. “I am proud of how they showed up to play. Our field goal percentage was better (23-percent) but our free throw shooting needs to get better (1-for-7). If free throws are made it can change a game.”
The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 14-3 first quarter lead and never looked back though the Raiders were able to find some offense in the second stanza scoring eight points as Savanna Venenga, Decker and Anna Rowley all chipped in with baskets.
Coming out of the half the cold shooting continued as the Raiders tallied just one Chloe Breitbach free throw in the stretch and the visitors trailed 39-12 entering the final frame.
“The kids are improving taking care of the ball with less turnovers in this game,” Rieniets said. “Megan Decker came alive at the end of the game with some great post moves to the basket.”
Decker scored eight of Anamosa’s 10 fourth quarter points and finished with a team-best 10 total points in the contest. Savanna Venenga added six more.
The busy week ended with yet another road contest, as the Raiders stepped out of River Valley Conference play and traveled to Dyersville Saturday, Dec. 11, where they were handed a 57-17 setback against host Beckman.
Dietiker and Tiffany Klatt scored the lone first half points for the visitors as Anamosa trailed 17-4 after one frame and 31-4 at the half.
“We are doing good things,” Rieniets said. “Rebounding is improving and we are taking care of the ball committing fewer turnovers than we were in the first three games of the season. Confidence is building in those areas. Shooting is still an area of learning and confidence, and we’ll continue to work on that in practice.”