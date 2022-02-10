Through two quarters of play against visiting North Cedar Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Anamosa girls’ basketball team were doing the things they needed to do to be able to walk off the floor with a win for the first time this winter.
Then, like it has many times this season, one sour quarter cost the team a chance at victory in what ended as a frustrating 42-30 setback against the Knights.
“The girls played hard and we had a one-point lead at halftime,” said Raider girls’ basketball coach Angie Rieniets, as her team took a 5-4 advantage through one quarter then after each team tallied 10 points in the second stanza, the hosts led 15-14 at the break.
“We were playing man defense well, but again, the third quarter seems to always be a struggle for us and we just couldn’t come back from that stretch.”
Anamosa (0-19, 0-11) watched as North Cedar went on a game-changing 13-2 third quarter run, and the hosts could never recover.
The Knights stretched their advantage to as many as 17 points mid-way through the fourth quarter before late run, sparked by Tiffany Klatt and Reise Neuhaus, saw the Raiders close on a 13-6 spurt.
“We had 15 turnovers, which is one of the lowest we have had this season,” Rieniets said. “And we scored 30 points.”
Neuhaus led the Anamosa offense scoring 10 points while Klatt added seven more. Savanna Venenga chipped in with six points.
The Raider girls hit the long road Friday, Feb. 4, dropping a tough 47-6 final at Camanche.
“The first quarter was fun basketball and the girls were doing a great job of man defense and held Camanche to only seven points,” Rieniets said.
“We didn’t handle their pressure well in the second quarter though, and started turning the ball over which allowed Camanche to score 26 points, while we only had one.
“We took good shots, but it seemed like there was a lid on the hoop. We didn’t have Kala Dietiker (hurt her knee in the North Cedar game) who is a leader on this team and that was what we were missing on the floor. That, and another player who can score for us too.”
Trailing just 7-4 after one quarter (field goals by Lexi Bronemann and Chloe Breitbach), Anamosa tallied just two points over the next three frames (second and third quarter free throws from Megan Decker) and were outscored 40-2 during the stretch.
“The awesome thing about this group is that they go out there and keep battling,” Rieniets said. “They continue to show sportsmanship and pride in Anamosa.”
