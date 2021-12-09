CASCADE
Having received the news that star junior Joslin Banowetz would be lost for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign with a knee injury, Anamosa girls basketball coach Angie Rieniets was tasked with talking her team to class 2A sixth-ranked Cascade Tuesday, Nov. 30.
While the result was what many expected, the fight the Raider girls showed throughout, most likely wasn’t.
“The girls showed a lot of tenacity, didn’t quit and kept working hard,” said Rieniets, as her team succumbed to a lopsided 72-15 defeat.
“It would have been easy for them to throw in the towel and stop trying, but that was not the case, which speaks to their character.”
Anamosa (0-4, 0-2) struggled from the opening tip against the mighty Cougars, the top team in the River Valley Conference North division, who raced to a 27-2 first quarter advantage and never looked back leading 51-12 at the half and after a 17-1 third quarter run, had a huge 68-13 cushion heading into the final frame.
“I didn’t expect us to struggle as much as we did with their press,” Rieniets said. “We’ve lost two of our main ball-handlers in Joslin and Lexi (Bronemann) and we just don’t have a player who is confident with their ball-handling skills right now.
“Cascade’s press is not super-aggressive, but they just read passing lanes so well.”
The Cougars scored 36 points of Anamosa turnovers most of which were caused by the press while the hosts also were red-shot shooting the basketball as well connecting at a 44-percent clip from beyond the arc and overall were 52-percent from the field in the game.”
“We shot 20-percent from inside the arc and only took a total of 30 shots,” Rieniets said. “We also only took four free throws, which is an area that we are working on being aggressive going to the basket.”
Cecilia Venenga led Raider scorers tallying five points in the contest while Kala Dietiker added three more. Nicole Power, Anna Rowley and Ava Gibbs all came through with two points for the visitors.
The Anamosa girls hoped to change their fortunes in Bellevue Friday, Dec. 3, but an extremely rough start led to a tough 58-13 loss against the host Comets.
“Again, we struggled with their press and we only shot the ball 20 times,” said Rieniets as her team trailed 52-7 at the half.
“It’s difficult to score points when you aren’t attempting to shoot. Savanna Venenga came off the bench and had two nice 3-pointers and Ava Gibbs was 3-for-4 from the free throw line. We were a bit more aggressive going to the basket and attempted nine free throws for the game.”
Savanna Venenga drilled a 3-pointer in each half and led the Raiders scoring six points while Gibbs added three points. Cecilia Venenga and Dietiker helped on the boards grabbing four rebounds each.
Anamosa returned home Saturday, Dec. 4, and wrapped a long week with a 61-26 loss against visiting West Branch.
“The roughest side of the mountain is the easiest to climb, that’s where we are right now,” Rieniets said. “It rough, so we’re taking it one-step at a time and setting three goals each game. Against West Branch they were take care of the basketball (fewer turnovers), take more shots (creating shooting opportunities for each other) and rebounding.”
The approached worked, as the Raiders limited their turnovers to 19 and attempted 43 shots against the Bears trailing 22-5 after one quarter, 40-12 at the half and 52-17 entering the final frame.
Savanna Venenga and Tiffany Klatt paced Anamosa scorers with seven points each while Dietiker added four more. Gibbs, Chloe Breitbach, Megan Decker and Cecilia Venenga all added two points for the hosts.
“In the last two games we’ve averaged more than 30 turnovers, so that was a big plus for us against West Branch,” Rieniets said. “In the last two games we’ve averaged about 20-25 shots, so the girls did a great job of creating for scoring opportunities and we grabbed more defensive rebounds (32) than the last two games combined.
“I’m proud of the girls for not giving up and continuing to work through this rough patch. That’s why I love basketball so much. So many life-lessons in this complex game. We are all learning, me included, and that’s what makes life so much fun. It’s not a sprint, it’s a journey and celebrating the small wins every day.”
That journey goes forward without Banowetz, the all-everything junior who meant so much to this team.
“She’s a big loss for us,” Rieniets said. “She has experience, confidence and is competitive which adds an energy that just makes everyone better. We are a different team without her, however, it shows how dedicated to her team she is because Joslin shows up to practice everyday and games supporting her teammates.”