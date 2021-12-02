ANAMOSA
As a longtime assistant and key member of one of the most successful coaching regimes in Anamosa girls’ basketball history with former head coach Jack Leighty, second-year Raider sideline boss Angie Rieniets knows what it takes to succeed at the varsity level and has experienced pretty much every scenario possible.
Making the move to the head coaching chair for the first time last season afforded Rieniets even more learning opportunities, lessons she’s taking with her and instilling into her team as they all head into a 2021-22 campaign full of possibilities.
“We’ve got a great group of athletes on this team this season and they have been working well together,” said Rieniets, who guided the Raider girls through a COVID crazed 3-12 campaign on the courts last winter, and were 3-9 in River Valley Conference action.
“We have some players really stepping up into leadership roles and I am super excited to see each one continue to grow and surprise themselves with the potential that maybe they didn’t know they even had.”
The leaders on the court for the Anamosa girls this winter most likely will come from a collection of seven letter winners in seniors Cecilia Venenga, Megan Decker, Kala Dietiker, Anna Rowley, Nicole Power and Lexi Bronemann as well as junior Joslin Banowetz.
Banowetz had a big sophomore campaign a year ago averaging 10.1 points per game, tied for most on the team with now graduated senior Maddy Heims. Venenga was the team’s sharp-shooter and top 3-point threat last winter and will most likely see her game expand even more this year.
“We are working toward a fast-paced transition offense game into a quick-paced motion 4-out, 1-in game,” Rieniets said. “We are working towards building to everyone’s strengths on the offensive end.
“Joslin is taking a lot of the responsibility with her ability to shoot outside and drive with her court awareness. Senior Megan Decker and Anna Rowley are taking on more of the responsibility of the inside game with seniors Lexi Bronemann, Nicole Power and Kala Dietiker filling the guard roles for us. Cecilia will have the role of playing both inside and outside.”
With the graduation of Heims, one of the team’s top play-makers on the offensive end a year ago, the Raiders also lose the services of defensive stopper Grace Lubben, but Rieniets is hoping a combination of players can keep opposing offenses from getting too many easy looks at the basket.
“We are working on creating a defense where we can switch between man and zone and frustrate teams with our tenacity,” Rieniets said. “Again, the seniors are so important in being the leaders to have defensive intensity on the court. Right now, we need more practice on that end of the court, but we’ll get there.”
Bellevue, Cascade and Monticello were the class of the River Valley Conference North division last year, with the Comets winning the division title with a 17-1 mark, and Rieniets expects much of the same again in 2021-22.
“Monticello, Bellevue and Cascade will be tough competition, again,” she said. “We will need to be ready to play every night in this conference.”
The team will also need some newcomers to help fill some voids, and Rieniets has been happy with the progress of three sophomores during pre-season practices.
“Chloe Breitbach, Kate Sander and Savanna Venenga have all shown promise and will contribute for us,” she said. “Chloe has such a competitive spirit and brings a lot of energy on the defensive end. Kate is very competitive as well and has good court awareness and finds her teammates on offense. Savanna will be a help on the offensive end for us this year.”
With only Banowetz, Venenga, Decker and Dietiker having vast experience from last season, Rieniets knows it could take some time for her group of girls to get comfortable on the court together.
“Right now, we’re working on everything,” she said. “Our defense needs to become more intense and we’re not super comfortable yet with the offense either, but it will get there because this group of girls want it to get there.
“I would say that our communication is what we need to focus on more. Defensive communication is so important and we aren’t great at that part of the game just yet.”