ANAMOSA
Coming off what Anamosa girls’ basketball coach Angie Rieniets called her team’s best performance of the season against rival Monticello just a week earlier, the Raiders looked to take another step in the right direction Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Wilton.
Mission accomplished for a group of Anamosa girls who just flat-out refuse give up on this 2021-22 campaign.
“We shot the ball well and the offense was patient getting the ball reversed for good shots,” said Rieniets, as her team scored a season-high 37 points against a talented Beavers’ team ending with an 83-37 setback.
“We’ve been working on that in practice and it was great to see the girls getting the ball through the hoop.”
Anamosa senior Kala Dietiker keyed that Raider offensive resurgence scoring a team-high 15 points as did sophomore Savanna Venenga, who added 14 more, including 11 in the opening two quarters.
“I am so proud of Kala,” Rieniets said. “She had been struggling to make her shots. She has a beautiful shot and it was great to see her shoot-it at a 68-percent clip in the game. Savanna was feeling it from the arc shooting 78-percent. The girls shot 51-percent from the field overall which is crazy improvement from the 20-percent we have been shooting. We’re capable of shooting 35-40-percent every night. I am happy that they were able see that they can absolutely do that.”
While Raider offense was much improved in the contest, Wilton’s was scorching hot as Anamosa trailed 19-6 after one quarter and 44-22 at the half.
“Wilton shot 71-percent from the field, which is crazy,” Rieniets said. “Defensively, we struggled to get into our rotations quickly and moving our feet which led to 16 fouls and Wilton shooting 19 free throws to our two attempts.
While the Anamosa (0-10, 0-4) offense continued to score points in the second half, keyed by Dietiker’s eight, the Beavers used a 25-9 third quarter spurt to build a 69-31 advantage heading into the final frame that also started the continuous clock over the game’s final, and quick, eight-minute stretch.
“We have been working on handling full-court pressure which transferred to the court in Wilton,” Rieniets said. “The girls handled their full-court pressure very well. They were patient and made good passes, however their half-court pressure gave us a little trouble.
“We still turned the ball over 31 times which Wilton turned in 45 points.”
Nicole Power added four points and five assists while Venenga had a solid all-around game pulling down six rebounds and dishing out five assists to go with those 14 points which included going 4-of-5 from the 3-point arc.
“The wonderful thing about this team is that they do not give up and have continued to work to get better in practice,” Rieniets said. “We will get back to work on the 28th after a few days off for the holidays.”