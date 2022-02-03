Playing some of their best basketball of the season early on the last time the Anamosa girls’ basketball team faced Monticello, the Raiders were hoping to do more of the same when the two rival programs met again Thursday, Jan. 27, this time with the Panthers playing as the hosts.
It wouldn’t go quite to plan for Anamosa head coach Angie Rieniets.
“We have times when the girls really do good things on the court, and then there are times when we don’t,” said Rieniets, as her team struggled from the opening tip against a talented and aggressive Monticello team, leading to a tough 69-21 defeat.
“However, the girls have improved and they continue showing up everyday working to improve. I love this group.”
Anamosa (0-17, 0-9) fell into a 10-2 first quarter hole and would never be able to dig out trailing 20-5 at the first horn as a 3-pointer from Savanna Venenga and a basket from Nicole Power would get the Raiders on the board.
The second quarter saw Anamosa’s offensive struggles escalate scoring a mere two points, a Megan Decker basket, and the visitors went onto the locker room at the half on the short end of a 40-7 score.
“We continue to struggle with turnovers,” Rieniets said. “We had 35 of them in this game and a 52-percent turnover percentage, which means over half of our possessions led to turnovers.
“We also only attempted 30 shots and around 50 is where we normally like to be.”
The Raiders tallied 14 second half points, doubling their first half output as Venenga led the way for Anamosa scoring a team-high eight points, adding a trey and a two-point basket in the second half to her totals. Decker tallied six points while Power chipped in with five more.
“It was great to see Megan Decker shoot 2-for-3 from the free throw line in this game,” Rieniets said. “She has struggled there this year and Nicole getting five points was nice.
“There seemed to be a lid on the hoop for Ceci (Venenga), she took some really good shots that looked like they were going in. Kala Dietiker also had some great hustle plays with four steals and Kate Sander had six boards. Savanna had two 3’s and five rebounds which shows how hard she works on the floor. These girls work hard and I’m proud of their resilience.”