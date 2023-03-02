ANAMOSA
It wasn’t the season anyone within the Anamosa girls basketball program had hoped for coming into the 2022-23 campaign, but through what proved to be a very challenging journey, there were plenty of feelgood stories.
One of them was Raider Kate Sander.
The Anamosa junior, like so many of her teammates all season long, flat-out would not allow what their record was or what the scoreboard read to take away the effort she gave on the floor each and every night, and River Valley Conference coaches took notice naming Sander an honorable mention All-North division selection.
While the numbers don’t jump off the page, Sander was an important cog in what new coach Josh Bentley wanted to run this past season averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game within league play. But it was her leadership and on-court demeanor that proved invaluable for an extremely young team playing in what proved to be an absolutely loaded River Valley Conference (RVC) schedule that saw Anamosa finish with an 0-14 mark within the league and were 1-20 overall.
Sander was joined on the RVC North division honorable mention team with Taryn Hoffman, sr. (Cascade), Jenna Lansing, sr. (Beckman), Reese Kuhlman, jr. (Maquoketa), Leah Mangelson, so. (Northeast), Keziah McQuillen, jr. (Monticello), Catherine Dunne, so. (Bellevue) and Celina Hermann, jr. (Camanche).
Monticello, the North division runner-up to champion Cascade, led all teams with five players named to All-RVC teams while the Cougars, as well as third-place Bellevue, each had four players named.
Earning first-team All-RVC North division honors were: Molly Roling, so. (Cascade), Alyssa Lux, sr. (Cascade), Jayden Kuper, so. (Monticello), Aubrey Kroymann, fr. (Maquoketa), Kennedy Hermsen, fr. (Monticello), Ka’Lynn DeShaw, sr. (Bellevue), Kalesia DeShaw, sr. (Bellevue) and Shelby Pirc, sr. (Beckman).
Earning second-team All-RVC North division honors were: Devin Simon, sr. (Cascade), Brea Stahlberg, sr. (Monticello), Katie Roher, sr. (Monticello), Teagan Humphery, jr. (Bellevue), Cora Widel, fr. (Maquoketa), Reese Osterhaus, jr. (Beckman), Alyssa Fowler, sr. (Northeast) and Emma Kjergaard, so. (Northeast).
Cascade’s Mike Sconsa was named RVC North division Coach of the Year guiding the Cougar girls through a title-winning 13-1 league schedule.
Earning All-RVC South division first-team honors were: Morgan Miller, so. (Iowa City Regina), Alli Clark, jr. (Iowa City Regina), Amara Jones, sr. (Mid-Prairie), Kelsey Joens, sr. (West Liberty), Finley Hall, sr. (West Liberty), Charlotte Brown, sr. (Wilton) and Isabelle DeLong, jr. (Durant).
Earning second-team All-RVC South division honors were: Grace Gaarde, sr. (Iowa City Regina), Landry Pacha, SR. (Mid-Prairie), Nora Pennington, jr. (Mid-Prairie), Pearson Hall, so. (West Liberty), Sophie Buysse, so. (West Liberty), Kyra Schaull, so. (Tipton) and Kylie Pickett, jr. (West Branch).
Mid-Prairie’s Daniel Hershberger was named South division Coach of the Year after guiding the Golden Eagles to a 9-3 league record and third-place team finish.
West Liberty led all South division programs with five girls earning All-South division honors topped by Joens who led the league in scoring (24.6 points per game) and rebounding (11.9). Iowa City Regina, who had four players earn All-RVC South honors, claimed the division championship posting a perfect 12-0 mark.