CLARENCE
Offense has been a struggle for the Anamosa girls’ basketball team much of this 2021-22 campaign, but over the past few games leading up to the Christmas break, coach Angie Rieniets has seen signs that her club could be breaking out of that shooting slump.
Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the Raiders’ first post-Christmas break game, gave Rieniets even more reason to believe that to be true, scoring a season-high in points at North Cedar.
“We had the most contributions offensively this season with nine different girls scoring and shooting 35-percent from the field,” said Rieniets, as her team was edged in a 52-45 final against the host Knights.
“It sure helps when you can get contributions from that many players. Ceci had 11 points and 14 rebounds. She’s really reaching her potential on the glass.”
Anamosa (0-13, 0-5), jumped to an 8-7 first quarter lead against the winless hosts before the two teams ended the first half in a 14-14 tie.
“We let the game get away from us in the third quarter,” Rieniets said. “We struggled getting back on defense and let North Cedar penetrate the lane too easily which led to a 14-point deficit going into the fourth quarter.”
The Knights went on a 23-9 third quarter spurt to take a 37-23 advantage into the final frame.
But even with all the struggles, the Raider girls refused to give up on the game.
“I was proud of the girls for getting back into the game,” Rieniets said. “We got to within five and we had to foul to stop the clock, and unfortunately North Cedar made their free throws and time ran out on us.”
Anamosa received some major contributions off the bench as well as Tiffany Klatt scored a career-high 11 points to go with six rebounds while Kate Sander added nine points and five boards.
“I put Tiffany in to get rebounds and she wound up with all her points and rebounds playing only in the fourth quarter,” Rieniets said. “Kate did a great job too. Like I said, we received contributions from a lot of people, and that helped us make a run at them.”
The Raider girls returned home Friday, Jan. 7, and against Camanche were handed a 60-36 setback in a game that appeared to be very competitive early on.
“We did not handle the defensive pressure from Camanche very well and had 33 turnovers in the game,” Rieniets said. “We played really well in the first quarter, causing turnovers with our press and being patient on offense and taking care of the ball. We had lapses in the second quarter where we lost confidence when they brought in a half-court trap and we began turning the ball over which led to Camanche converting into points.”
Anamosa trailed just 9-6 after one quarter before the Storm took control of the contest going on a 21-7 run to lead 30-13 at the half.
The rout continued coming out of the break as well as the visitors went on a huge 27-11 spurt and led 57-24 with eight minutes remaining to be played.
Kala Dietiker led the hosts pouring in 14 points while Savanna Venenga added nine more for the hosts.
“Kala is not afraid to shoot and has a nice shot,” Rieniets said. “Savanna had a nice game for us too. We have improved from the beginning of the season with seven players contributing on the offensive end.”
Anamosa’s busy week came to a close at Mid-Prairie Saturday, Jan. 8, where offensive struggles keyed a rough 65-20 loss against the host Golden Eagles.
“Mid-Prairie is a good basketball team and we hung with them until we struggled with their pressure in the last two-minutes of the first quarter when they went on a 9-0,” Rieniets said. “We had one of those moments where we fell apart a little bit and didn’t get back on defense and didn’t focus on taking care of the ball, and we got way behind.”
The Raiders trailed just 12-9 before the Golden Eagles’ 9-0 run to end the opening quarter holding a 21-9 advantage.
It only grew from there for the hosts, who used an 18-6 spurt to build a 39-15 halftime advantage.
Cecilia Venenga tallied a team-best seven points to go with eight rebounds to lead the visitors.
“Ceci has really been going out there with a lot of effort,” Rieniets said. “Kala was aggressive on the boards as well with six. We didn’t take many shots in this game, only 36, and we wanted to take at least 50.”