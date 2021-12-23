ANAMOSA
The 2021-22 campaign has been a work in progress so far this season for Anamosa girls’ basketball coach Angie Rieniets, but after an outstanding first quarter of play hosting a solid Monticello team Tuesday, Dec. 14, things may be starting to slow down a bit for a Raider team that just continues to battle.
“This was the best half of basketball the girls have played all season,” said Rieniets, as her team battled to a 10-10 first quarter tie with the Panthers before eventually succumbing to a 48-22 setback.
“We have been talking about getting it all to click, and that is what happened in the first half against Monticello. Everyone was clicking. They were playing defense with intensity and taking shots. We were tied at the end of the first quarter, and while we didn’t score in the second, we held Monticello to just seven. Going into halftime down seven was a good spot to be in.”
The Venenga family accounted for all of the Raiders’ first quarter scoring as senior Cecilia drilled three field goals and added a free throw while sophomore sister Savanna connected from beyond the 3-point arc as Anamosa (0-9, 0-4) had Panther fans in shock ending the first quarter even with the visitors.
The rest of the way however, would be much more of a struggle for the hosts.
But it didn’t strop the Raider girls from fighting.
“One of our biggest struggles is ball-handling, and Monticello started putting on a half-court trap in the second half which we struggled with,” Rieniets said. “We shot 27-percent, which is an improvement, and grabbed 24 defensive rebounds, but turning the ball over 29 times and Monticello scoring 20 points off those turnovers isn’t a good combination.”
After being held scoreless in the second stanza, the Raiders went into the break trailing 17-10 before the offensive struggles continued in the third quarter as the Panthers took control of the contest going on a 20-3 run to take a big 37-13 advantage into the final frame.
“The girls worked well together and played well defensively,” Rieniets said. “We continue to struggle on the offensive end though.”
Cecilia Venenga led the hosts scoring nine points while sister Savanna added five more. Kate Sander drilled a second half trey and scored three for the hosts while Chloe Breitbach and Jachel Burns came through with two points each.
Cecilia Venenga also led the Raiders on the glass pulling down eight boards while Kala Dietiker dished out three assists. Savanna Venenga tallied two steals for the hosts as well.
The tests got even tougher for the Anamosa girls Friday, Dec. 17, hosting class 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty, and while the Raiders hung tough through one quarter of play, the floodgates opened for the Comets in the second stanza as the visitors rolled to a 56-12 rout.
“We turned the ball over 37 times and West Liberty scored 37 points from those turnovers,” said Rieniets, as her team trailed just 13-4 after one quarter of play, but a huge 26-2 Comet surge in the second stanza blew the game wide open leading 39-6 at the half.
“Again, shooting and ball handling were our biggest struggles. If we could put the ball into the hoop with confidence, it would make a huge difference. The girls grabbed 23 rebounds and played with heart and didn’t give up, and that shows what great kids these girls are. I am thankful to be able to coach this group.”
Savanna Venenga led the hosts scoring five points while Dietiker, Kate Sander and Cecilia Venenga all added two more each. Dietiker led the Raiders pulling down six rebounds and added two steals.