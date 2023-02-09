DYERSVILLE
As he has done throughout his highly successful basketball coaching career, Josh Bentley has the innate ability able to see through to the final score to the core of how and why games end the way they do.
Friday, Feb. 3, in Dyersville, Bentley gave his team rave reviews even after dropping a lopsided 57-27 final against host Beckman, knowing exactly where the issues were, and also, how to fix them.
“I was proud of the way we played in this game for three of the four quarters against a pretty good Beckman team,” said Bentley, Anamosa’s girls basketball coach. “We got off to a solid start, too, trailing just 11-5 with about 15-seconds left in the opening quarter and we had the ball. We had a good look in the lane and missed the shot. Beckman came back and hit a 3-pointer right before the first quarter buzzer, and all of a sudden we were down 14-5 at the quarter and 38-9 at the half.”
The Blazers, sparked by the buzzer-beating trey, went on a game-changing 24-4 second quarter run to completely take control of the contest and never looked back.
But that still didn’t stop the Anamosa (1-18, 0-13) girls from fighting.
“We just had one bad quarter,” Bentley said. “In the second half Beckman only outscored us by one-point (19-18). Norah Humpal, Savanna Venenga and Kate Sander all played really well and were hustling all over the floor.”
Humpal drilled a pair of 3-point baskets and scored a team-high nine points while Sander added six more to go with four rebounds. Venenga chipped in with five points and two steals while Reise Neuhaus led the effort on the boards with six rebounds. Sophie Sander dished out a team-high three assists.
The week started with a trip to class 2A fifth-ranked Cascade Tuesday, Jan. 31, where in the early going the Raiders had the Cougars, and their fans, completely frustrated hanging tough trailing just 12-8 early in the second quarter.
“We came out and played some real good basketball against one of the best teams in the state,” said Bentley, as his team dropped a 63-21 final.
The Cougars used a 24-6 second quarter spurt to blow the game open leading 36-11 at the half, then came out of the break adding 10 more points to their lead with a 15-5 third quarter spurt.
“What impressed me most was how good those two Cascade guards were in transition, they absolutely controlled the game no matter how hard we tried to slow them down.”
The two Cougars guards combined to score 33 points in the game as the continuous clock was started late in the third quarter.
Seven different Raiders scored in the game led by five from Ava Gibbs and four from Sophie Sander and Tiffany Klatt. Kate Sander chipped in with three points while Humpal and Neuhaus were busy on the boards combining to pull down 10 in the contest.
