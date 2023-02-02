ANAMOSA
Giving themselves a chance at their first River Valley Conference win of the 2022-23 campaign hosting Camanche Friday, Jan. 27, Anamosa girls’ basketball coach Josh Bentley was extremely proud of the way his team was in a position to get a coveted triumph.
But as a competitor, he was also extremely frustrated.
So was his group of girls.
“This was one we wish we could have had back, because it’s one that we probably should have won,” said Bentley, as his team led with two-minutes to play in the game but could not close out the Storm coming up on the short end of a tough 45-39 final, though the game did see a season-high in scoring from the Raiders.
“We’re improving in so many facets and we can see it each and every time we take the court, but to go from improving to winning we have to take that next step. We have to learn to play the game fast but with our minds slow. Against Camanche we got beat in a game we should have been able to take care of, and that’s frustrating. I hope the kids are frustrated too. I’m not sure what happened in those last couple of minutes that we weren’t able to close this one out. A lack of focus or a lack of consistency, but we need to take ownership of those things if we want to get past them and get over the hump and start winning games like these.”
Anamosa (1-16, 0-11) trailed 8-7 after one quarter but used a 13-8 second quarter run to take a 20-16 halftime lead.
They would keep it going into the third quarter as well, going up by as many as eight points (28-20) as Sophie Sander caught fire drilling two huge 3-pointers in the stretch before picking up her third foul.
Then everything began to change.
“We didn’t want to risk Sophie picking up her fourth foul in the third quarter so we had to take her out,” Bentley said. “That’s when Camanche made their run and the rest of the game would be close all the way to the finish.”
The Storm went on a quarter-ending 10-1 and led 30-29 entering the fourth before Ava Gibbs and Sander provided the offense giving the hosts a 37-35 advantage with just over two-minutes to play.
“Camanche hit back-to-back 3-pointers at that point with the same girl hitting from the same spot both times,” Bentley said. “We were never able to recover. We turned the ball over down the stretch and had some looks that we just weren’t able to convert.”
Sander finished with a game-high 15 points, scoring 12 in the final two quarters while Gibbs added 10 more. Norah Humpal chipped in with six points.
The week opened for the Raider girls in Bellevue Tuesday, Jan. 24, and against a Comet team the Anamosa girls just about defeated back on Dec. 16, dropping a narrow 39-36 final, saw things get out of hand quickly against the hosts this time around.
“Bellevue shot the ball really well all night long, to the point it almost seemed like there was nothing we could do to slow them down,” said Bentley, as Anamosa was handed a lopsided 56-16 setback.
“Bellevue had the DeShaw girls back (Ka’Lynn and Kalesia, who combined to score 26 points) for this one. They didn’t play the first time we played them and that sure made a difference. We just ran into a red-hot team.”
The Comets seemingly would not miss, and it started almost immediately after the game’s opening tip as the hosts poured in an amazing 30 first quarter points and never looked back leading 42-8 at the half and 54-10 through three frames.
“Bellevue hurried us up and forced us into quick turnovers that they quickly turned into points,” Bentley said. “But we weren’t there mentally in this one from the start either. We didn’t come out ready to play, which for our kids is very uncharacteristic.”
Dani Gravel and Sander led the Raider offense scoring five points each while Kate Sander added four more.