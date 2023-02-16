ANAMOSA
It’s been a season of learning for the Anamosa girls’ basketball team, and their first-year head coach Josh Bentley.
As the Raiders and their sideline leader get more and more acclimated to each other, improvement has been witnessed by fans during the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
And early on Tuesday, Feb. 7, hosting Northeast in the regular season and River Valley Conference finals, Anamosa (1-19, 0-14) did what they needed to do against an aggressive Rebel press.
“We broke their press on four of our first six possessions and had great looks at the rim each and every time,” said Bentley, as the Raider offense struggled mightily all night long coming up on the short end of a 62-19 decision.
“The only problem was, we missed each and every lay-up. Right now we just aren’t finishing, and until we can show that we can do those things, we’re going to continue to struggle to score points. The good news is we made some very nice strides in our press break. We just need to take another step in our progression and finish those easy shots at the rim.”
Northeast jumped to a big 15-0 advantage before the Raiders got on the board with a Norah Humpal field goal inside the final minute of the frame.
The hosts added just three points to their total in the second stanza when Reise Neuhaus connected for a trey with just over a minute to play in the half as the Rebels had taken a huge 31-2 lead.
“There’s always one thing I can consistently say about this team,” Bentley said. “They always bring great effort, no matter what the scoreboard says. I am so proud of them for that, because that’s not an easy trait to have, and it’s our entire team. These girls refuse to give up and always play hard.”
That trait played out coming out of the break as Anamosa played some of their best basketball in the game during the third quarter stretch.
“We had about a 3-4 minute run there where we were looked pretty good,” Bentley said. “But like most of our other games this season, we just lack the consistency we need to compete.”
The Raiders tallied nine points in the third quarter getting 3-pointers from Dani Gravel, Sophie Sander and Tiffany Klatt.
Northeast closed the contest going on a 21-5 run to start the continuous clock as Klatt’s five points and five rebounds paced the hosts. Neuhaus added three points and six boards while Savanna Venenga dished out two assists.
“We just ran into a hot team who came out aggressive and we were much too timid,” Bentley said. “Northeast got a lot of extra shots with aggressive rebounding and when that happens, we’re in big trouble.”