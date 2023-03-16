ANAMOSA
If there were no scoreboards in the gyms where the Anamosa girls’ basketball team played games this past season, fans would have had no idea the Raiders finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 1-20 overall record and 0-14 mark against River Valley Conference North division competition.
The reason?
By the way the Anamosa girls, each and every one of them, went about their business playing the game.
Saddled with lopsided losses most of the winter, the Raiders still came out each and every night and brought the kind of intensity and effort it takes to succeed in such a loaded league like the RVC.
While that effort accounted for a mere one victory, a 38-24 triumph at Cornell College against former RVC member North Cedar in the conference showdown event back on Jan. 21, fans saw a group willing to do whatever it took to try and stay competitive on a nightly basis.
Even when the scoreboard may have been telling them it was time to give up.
That just never happened.
“I felt these girls learned a lot about their character this season,” said Anamosa girls’ basketball coach Josh Bentley (also the high school principal), who took over for Angie Rieniets when a coaching move was made early in the season.
“They showed perseverance and resiliency. Those two things will be needed as they head into a very important off-season. I feel these girls competed in some games while others just got away from them. I feel this comes down to consistency on a daily basis focusing on details that lead to habits that allow you to develop a routine of success.”
One of the many improvements the Raider girls made during the course of their 2022-23 that saw competitive contests against Camanche (41-31 loss) and Bellevue (39-36 loss) in consecutive games as well another battle with the Storm (45-39) a month after their first meeting, was defense.
“I felt the girls grew defensively in understanding man-to-man concepts and how to implement them differently depending on the opponent of the night,” said Bentley, a master defensive technician during the course of what has been a brilliant coaching career spanning almost 20 years with stops at Midland and Cedar Rapids Prairie included.
“I also felt they became more disciplined on the defensive glass. Lastly, I felt they learned to handle pressure better, but still have to learn to do it over and over with confidence and consistency.”
Bentley also knows for the Anamosa girls to make marketable improvement next year there will need to be some changes in the off-season.
“We need to invest in the game of basketball,” he said. “You don’t just pick up a ball in November and compete. The basic skills of ball handling, shooting, passing and defense are things that need to be grown and maintained throughout the year. In order to be a team that competes nightly and looks to win games, an investment has to be made. It has to become something we value and is important to us, and not something we just do because of what time of the year it is.”
Offense was a struggle most of the season as the team averaged just 24.4 points per game, shot 28-perecent from the field overall and 22-pecent from 3-point land, but there were some girls who stepped up and accepted leadership roles on that end of the floor.
“I felt Norah Humpal and Sophie Sander would have to be considered our most consistent offensive players this season,” said Bentley, as Humpal averaged a team-best 5.8 points per game while Sander was second on the team with her 5.2 points per game average shooting a solid 33-percent from beyond the arc.
“One of our surprise players on the offensive end would have to be Ava Gibbs. We moved her into the post after she got cleared over Christmas to play and she handled it like a champ. She embraced the role and made it hers so she could contribute to the team.”
When it came to defense, Bentley knew who to praise immediately.
“Our best defensive player who drew our No. 1 opponent each and every night was Kate Sander,” he said. “We put a lot on Kate nightly and she rose to the challenge over and over. She has a ceiling that is high if she puts in the time in regards to the game of basketball.
“The other one that would jump out for me is Reise Neuhaus. Most nights she guarded the other team’s strongest post. The big factor with Reise was she had been a guard until Christmas break when we made the change, and she handled it as a promotion, not a demotion, which is a true test of character, and she responded.”
While there were no seniors on the varsity roster all season long, there was one within the program in Kayla Knoll, who was a contributor at the JV level this past winter.
“Kayla practiced hard and did whatever the team needed her to do,” Bentley said. “She was very unselfish, knew her role was to be a good teammate and carried that role out very well.”
Anamosa should return their entire roster for a run in 2023-24 which includes Humpal, Neuhaus, Gibbs, sisters Kate and Sophie Sander as well as Tiffany Klatt, Savanna Venenga, Dani Gravel and Jachel Burns as far as girls with the bulk of the on-court varsity experience this past season. Natalie Bohlklen, Allie Althoff, Gabriella Kjormoe, Cadence Spores and Kayla Noll-Heims also received some valuable lessons watching from the varsity sideline while mostly playing JV ball.
“Going into the off-season, we need to establish who will want to be some of the leaders of this team,” Bentley said. “I want this to be an investment and a program changing opportunity for these girls. Either these young ladies will decide enough is enough or they will wait until November to pick up a basketball because it is basketball season.
“We have a number of girls I am excited about and I think could make a huge step and have a big impact on our season next year. It is easy to talk about getting better in February and March, it’s quite another thing to put in the work when the stands are empty April through November. That is where next season will be decided. April through November. Those who want to change the results from November-to-February will be there working and those who don’t want change won’t be there in the summer and also won’t be on the floor in the winter. What you invest in matters, and when something matters you find a way to make it successful.”
What would make for a successful 2023-24 season according to Bentley?
“I truly think it would be a great goal to be in the middle to upper half of the conference,” he said. “The RVC is very strong and that would be a great accomplishment for our returning group. I feel a solid record would be .500 or better. I know there would be those who say ‘how can you say that?’ My answer would be easy. I know what our potential is, and if these young ladies commit to put in the work, .500 or better is attainable. It won’t be easy, but it is a possibility.”