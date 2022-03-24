ANAMOSA
Practicing for weeks working on how to attack the 2021-22 campaign, everything changed for the Anamosa girls’ basketball team and head coach Angie Rieniets mere seconds into the Raiders’ season-opener against Tipton last November.
All of that planning and scheming that Rieniets and her staff had worked weeks, if not months on, was scrapped when star all-everything junior Joslin Banowetz was lost for the season with a devastating knee injury during one of the first plays of the game.
From that point on, it was a free-for-all for the Anamosa girls who had to scramble to learn and accept new roles with the team system.
But most of all, they had to not only show resilience through losing their teammate and friend, but work their way through a challenging River Valley Conference schedule.
In the end, the Raider girls were able to do both.
“We didn’t anticipate Joslin going down with a torn ACL in the first seconds of our first game,” said Rieniets, as she and her group of Raiders worked their way through an extremely challenging 0-22 campaign that included an 0-12 mark against River Valley Conference North division foes and 0-19 mark overall in the league.
“That was horrible for her, however she maintained a great attitude throughout. We had planned a lot of things around her talent which made us adjust to playing without her skills and leadership. We then put the pressure on the seniors to lead this team.”
Those seniors, Kala Dietiker, Megan Decker, Nicole Power, Lexi Bronemann and Anna Rowley did the very best they could to try and maintain a level of confidence needed to compete in a league as loaded as the River Valley Conference, and while the program went without a win this past winter, it was the resilience of the team that resonated with Lawrence, and all of Raider Nation.
“They all worked well together and their resilience was a huge part of any successes we had on the court,” Rieniets said. “Lots of people only see success with the win-loss record, but there is more to it than that. I’m sure there are people looking at that and saying I’m just saying that because we didn’t have any wins. And to them I say this. The struggle is guaranteed in life, but the success is not. Everyday all of them laced up their shoes, came into the gym with great attitudes and kept working on getting better as basketball players.
“They didn’t quit. They had courage to play for Anamosa with integrity and grit and great sportsmanship every day. This group of kids are an inspiration to me, that no matter what the struggle is or how hard the struggle is, I will get up and give it my all because that is what they did as individuals and as a group. I am extremely proud of each and every one of them.”
That leadership started with the senior class and trickled down to underclassmen Tiffany Klatt, Kate Sander, Chloe Breitbach, Ava Gibbs, Reise Neuhaus, Jachel Burns, Dani Gravel and Norah Humpal who all helped guide the Raider program through the trying campaign, which at times, especially offensively, proved to be a struggle.
“Yes, we had a tough time scoring points this season, but we took good shots within the offense,” Rieniets said. “We had great looks and the girls would make the extra pass to set up a teammate with an even better opportunity.”
Anamosa’s defense, for the most part, kept the team in games this season.
“They worked hard on that end of the court,” Rieniets said. “We played man and zone defenses and the girls tried their best to shut teams down during games. They were successful many times, too, with their zone defense causing bad shot selections from our opponents.”
Dietiker, the team’s leading scorer at 4.5 points per game, graduates with her four other classmates leaving major holes for Rieniets to fill next winter.
“Kala had to take on the role of a shooter this year and often times had to be our main ball handler too,” Rieniets said. “She was a leader on the floor and she left it all out there every game.”
Decker tallied 2.8 points per game and was one of the Raiders’ main low-post threats.
“Megan didn’t back down when we gave her the role of defending the posts who almost always were taller than her,” Rieniets said. “She stepped up to the challenge and played her heart out.”
Power ran the point for the first time this season and led the team with 1.4 assists per game.
“Nicole showed a lot of pride in herself and her team and school,” Rieniets said. “We also put a lot of pressure on her to shoot more. She has a great shot and she was also a leader on the floor.
“Anna and her competitive spirit helped all the girls on the floor and not only did she turn out to be our best free throw shooter, but she was a good communicator on defense and gave it all she had every game. Lexi is another senior who left it all out on the floor every night and helped us with the point position. She took on that challenge without hesitation.”
The Raiders return a solid collection of talent looking to bring the program back to among the best in the River Valley Conference.
“Joslin is working hard at rehabbing her knee,” Rieniets said. “She is a talented basketball player who can create things on the court offensively and defensively. She is someone who makes everyone around her better. The group coming back and coming up adds a level of competitive intensity that will be fun to watch.”