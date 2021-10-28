ANAMOSA
For an Anamosa girls’ cross country team that had been gradually improving all fall long, there wasn’t any pressure coming into the class 2A state qualifier meet the Raiders hosted Thursday, Oct. 21, at the middle school.
There were no lofty state meet aspirations, just hopes from coach Ken Sunseri for a big season-ending performance.
The Anamosa girls delivered, on cue.
“I am so proud of these girls and the things that they were able to accomplish this season,” said Sunseri, as the Raiders placed 10th at the 12-team qualifier meet scoring 258 points finishing ahead of Springville-Central City (262 points) and Mediapolis (291), as the top-3 teams and top-15 individuals earned berths to the state meet.
“I’ve got a great group of athletes on this team who showed they could run cross country and gradually improved each and every week to the point of having one of their best meets of the season right here on our own home course. I guess the only thing I could say is that I wish we could have done this a little sooner. They showed they can indeed run fast. I know they weren’t too confident in their own abilities earlier this season, but there are so many fighters on this team, they just wouldn’t quit trying to improve.”
Leah Sleep, as she’s been doing often during these late stages of the 2021 campaign, led the Anamosa team placing 43rd against the 84-runner field coming through with a time of 23:17.
Sleep and Ashlynn Brown (44th, 23:19) ran together for just about the entire race.
“I think there is so much untapped potential on this team,” Sunseri said. “Some of the girls could have possibly been even further along than they already are, but the good news is we get everyone back for another run in 2022.”
Mickala Herrick (58th, 24:50), Maggie Wagner (60th, 24:56), Ava Scranton (68th, 25:30), Emma Whitson (69th, 25:49) and Elise Broghammer (76th, 26:43) rounded out the Anamosa performances at the season-ending meet.
“It was kind of a rocky season at times for the girls with a lot of highs and lows, but they all made it through together, and are the better for it. Honestly, I’d take a group of kids like this every year just because of their work ethic and willingness to do whatever it takes to improve. They did that this year, and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Third-ranked Monticello claimed the 2A qualifier girls’ team championship scoring 49 points while fourth-ranked Tipton (84) and 10th-ranked Beckman (87) also earned team berths to the state level. Union, ranked 18th, scored 97 points just missing a state berth.
Union’s sixth-ranked Ellie Rathe dominated the girls’ field winning the qualifier individual title by a well over a minute crossing the finish line with a time of 19:01. Monticello’s 15th-ranked Emma Althoff finished second in 20:14.