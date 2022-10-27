OELWEIN
When the 2022 cross country season started way back in August, Anamosa’s Ava Remley wasn’t looking too far ahead.
Instead, the talented Raider freshman was more focused on getting herself acclimated to the high school level of running and just doing the best she could to get better and better each and every week.
Anamosa cross country coach Ken Sunseri however, never doubted Remley’s state cross country chances from the first day she showed up at practice.
And that devoted faith was rewarded Thursday, Oct. 20, when Remley earned an individual berth to the state meet in Fort Dodge coming through with a scintillating performance in a class 2A state meet qualifier on a beautiful Hickory Grove Golf Course nestled into the countryside just outside of Oelwein.
“Ava responded very well to our coaching cues and went out and did what we knew all season long that she could do,” said Sunseri, as Remley was outstanding once again turning in a team-best time of 20-minutes, 36.57-seconds that not only earned her an eighth-place finish at the 93-runner event, but also bested four state-ranked runners as the top-15 individuals and top-3 teams at the meet qualified for a trip to Fort Dodge.
“Ava was running with some pretty stout kids at the qualifier and showed once again that she is indeed one of the top runners in all of class 2A. She keeps beating state-ranked runners every week, and at the qualifier did it to several more of the state’s best. It’s going to be fun to watch what she does at the state level and how those girls might push her to run even faster. We all know she’s got it in her. The best is yet to come four our very talented freshman.”
For Remley, who helped the Raider girls to an 11th-place team finish at the 13-team event scoring 211 points, it was about more of the same that has worked all fall long.
“I got off to a pretty good start, but it was the middle portion where I really started to feel strong,” she said. “I’ve been training hard for success all season long and I wanted to make sure to leave everything I had out there at our biggest meet of the year.
“I think I was able to do that, because by the end of the race I was gasping pretty hard. I don’t think I had too much left in the tank when I crossed the finish line, and that’s always what you want. Making sure not to push too hard too soon, but also not leave too much in the tank at the end knowing you could have gone harder. I think I ended exactly the way I wanted to.”
Remley finished ahead of Denver’s class 2A 17th-ranked Reeve Ristau (9th, 20:37.72), Dike-New Hartford’s 22nd-ranked Izzy Houts (12th, 20:40.73), Denver’s 21st-ranked Laci Even (15th, 20:44.63) and Williamsburg’s No. 26 Analise DeWitt (22nd, 21:36.26).
“I haven’t really thought much about about the state meet being a possibility for me during the season,” Remley said. “I was always focused on whatever race was ahead, and it was the same coming into the qualifier meet, too.”
Remley achieved instant success as Anamosa’s No. 1 girls’ runner from the very beginning of the season, and only cemented that status during the course of the campaign.
“It’s been challenging making the jump to the high school level this season,” she said. “Now you compete against girls who want to actually be cross country runners, but that has also made the year a lot of fun, too.”
The qualifier meet also saw the end of an outstanding career for Raider senior Ashlynn Brown, one of the program’s top performers over the last four years, who finished second on the Anamosa team and 40th overall posting a time of 22:57.56.
“Anyone who has watched Ashlynn run over the last few years knows she was blessed with a lot of talent,” Sunseri said. “She went out and gave us her all, and that’s all we can ask from her. She was a leader for the young girls’ team that we had this season and she will be missed.”
Four Anamosa freshmen followed Brown to the finish line as Brooke Heying was 43rd overall coming through with a time of 23:11.50 while Rheagyn Uthoff was 56th after turning in a time of 23:53.21. Leah Whitson (67th, 24:16.55) and Audrey Fort (69th, 24:28.42) rounded out yet another solid performance by the Raider freshman class.
Junior Emma Whitson closed the Anamosa efforts at the qualifier meet placing 84th overall after her 25:58.14 clocking.
“Our freshman girls did a lot of learning this year, and the future of this program looks extremely bright with them and all of our returners,” Sunseri said. “The girls had a successful season and have a lot to be very proud of.”
No. 14 ranked Denver claimed the qualifier team championship and berth to the state meet scoring 68 points while fifth-ranked Williamsburg (78 points) and 18th-ranked New Hampton (115) also punched their team tickets to the state meet.
No. 15 Crestwood Cresco was just edged out seeing their season come to a close finishing fourth scoring 127 points.
Anamosa defeated Oelwein (266) and Starmont-West Central (383) in the team standings.
Osage’s No. 2 ranked Katelyn Johnston topped the individual field posting a time of 19:10.26 while four other state-ranked runners finished among the top-7 at the meet.
For Remley, who takes to the 2A state meet course Friday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m., the day will be all about competing for the Blue and White.
“I just want to go out there and make my team proud,” she said. “I want to represent Anamosa the best that I can. I’m hoping that by running against all of the top girls in the state, that I might be able to run a personal-record time, too. But in the end, I just want to soak up the experience and try to have fun with it.”