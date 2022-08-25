jex-08252022-spt-ana-cc-preview-girls-team-13a.jpg

Members of the 2022 Anamosa girls’ cross country team are, left to right, Front row- Audrey Fort, Brooke Heying, Rheagan Uthoff, Ava Remley and Caejyn Helgens. Middle row- Ava Scranton, Leah Sleep, Leah Whitson, Emma Whitson and Mickala Herrick. Back row- Assistant Coach Aaron Schmidt, Maggie Wagner, Ashlynn Brown, Elise Broghammer, Olivia Show and Head Coach Ken Sunseri.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

ANAMOSA

He’s been watching their success at the middle school level for years and awaiting their arrival to the varsity team.

Recommended for you