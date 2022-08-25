ANAMOSA
He’s been watching their success at the middle school level for years and awaiting their arrival to the varsity team.
That time has finally come.
Anamosa cross country coach Ken Sunseri welcomes an extremely talented and heralded freshman class of runners to the girls’ team this fall, and with seniors Ashlynne Brown, Maggie Wagner and Ava Scranton already in place as leaders, newcomers Ava Remley, Brooke Heying, Rheagyn Uthoff, Leah Whitson and Audrey Fort look to help change the mindset for a program that suffered through a rough 2021 run.
“Let’s not sugarcoat it, we were dead last in 2021,” Sunseri said. “But this year we’ve got a different attitude. There’s a buzz among not only the girls, but the boys’ program too. I don’t know exactly how to describe it, but things just feel different this year than they did a year ago.
“We have so much athletic talent on this team. Right now, it might not all be running talent, but it’s quickly getting there, and this freshman class is going to be a big part of the success for the girls.”
But Sunseri knows things start with his seniors, Brown, Wagner and Scranton. Mickala Herrick, Elise Broghammer, Caejyn Helgens, Olivia Shaw, Leah Sleep and Emma Whitson only add to the impressive depth of the 2022 Raider girls’ roster.
“Ashlynne, Maggie and Ava are the leaders, no doubt,” he said. “Those three have committed themselves to guiding this team this year and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to lead these young and very talented freshmen. We don’t know what success will be for this team, but there is certainly a lot they can potentially accomplish. All 14 girls have done something this summer to get ready for the upcoming season and we also all know that these five freshmen are all going to have a huge impact on this team.”
Through pre-season practices, Remley has emerged as the team’s No. 1 runner, but with the depth of talent on the roster, Sunseri expects that could change from week-to-week.
“Because we have so many talented runners on this team this season everyone is pushing each other in practice,” he said. “I honestly have to reel them in sometimes from going too hard too soon.
“Brooke Heying is right there with the top runners too, and that’s coming off knee surgery that cost her a year. Brooke is now able to practice with more intensity and volume. You should see the girls’ team better earlier in the season than you have in the past, and that’s mainly because of the depth of talent we have this year.”
Could that depth of talent lead the girls back to state once again?
“I know that’s something we have the potential for, but it’s too early to know right now,” Sunseri said. “There’s a lot that has to happen between now and the end of October. What I do know is that running sports are alive again in Anamosa. Both the girls and the guys are pushing each other with a single goal in mind. Improvement. And eventually we’ll see where that improvement leads us.”