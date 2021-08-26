ANAMOSA
It’s a word that Anamosa girls cross country coach Ken Sunseri absolutely loathes using, but when it comes to his 2021 team, no other popped into his head when asked what the possibilities were for his very young and mostly inexperienced group of girls this fall.
“I really didn’t want to call this season a rebuilding one, but that’s pretty much where we are right now with the girls,” said Sunseri, who lost four-year varsity standouts Liz Riniker, Lily Rogers and Natalie Hersom as well as senior Jaiden Peasley to graduation leaving Sunseri with a group that includes three letter winners in lone returning senior Emma Dales as well as sophomores Leah Sleep and Mickala Herrick.
More good news came in the way of several additions to the 2021 Raider girls’ roster, as juniors Ava Scranton and Maggie Wagner joined the team while sophomore Emma Whitson and freshmen Elise Broghammer, Caejyn Helgens and Olivia Shaw bring added depth to the roster.
“Right now, I don’t have a clue what we’re going to do and how good we can be, there are still way too many things for these kids to learn before we can start getting a good feel for what could possibly happen this fall,” Sunseri said. “That being said, I like the potential that I see from a lot of these girls. We’ve added some nice freshmen to the team who are going to get some varsity experience and will only get better as we go on this season, and we also add some athletes in Ava and Maggie who are going to work extremely hard and just go out and do the very best they can every day. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”
Other than Dales, Sleep and Herrick, the bulk of the Anamosa girls’ roster has very little varsity cross country experience.
“Most of these girls have never run in a 5K meet before, so that’s going to be a new experience for all of them, and something that’s going to take some time to get used to,” Sunseri said. “We’ve got nine girls on the team this season and really none of them have separated themselves from anyone else at this point.
“We’re just going to take this thing slow, build their strength and allow them to learn at a pace that they’re comfortable with. With everyone being as inexperienced as they are, we really haven’t talked about goals either. It’s a cliché, but we’re going to just take this season one meet at a time and go from there. We’re building for the future with the girls and we don’t want to run anyone off by pushing things too hard. Right now, we’re just at await and see what pans out mode with this team. What I do know is that they’ll all be a lot better by the end of the season than they are right now.”