MUSCATINE
They’ve been one of the top programs in the River Valley Conference each of the past couple of seasons, and nothing changed Wednesday, May 3 as the Anamosa girls’ golf team made their presence felt yet again against the loaded 14-team league field.
“We went to Muscatine on Tuesday (May 2) for our practice round and it was another extremely windy day,” said Raider girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley, as her team used that extra time on the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course to their advantage, placing third overall coming through with a team score of 398 at the 18-hole event.
“Leaving that practice the girls felt good about the course. We are a long ball team. We like the par-5’s and we struggled a little on the par-3’s. We were confident going into the tournament and after the first nine holes were sitting at a 194 team score, which had us in second-place by two-strokes behind Mid-Prairie. I knew we’d need to shoot another 194 again on the back to be in the running for the win. Unfortunately, we had a couple of bad holes and we missed too many putts. That is the game of golf. You are going to have putts that should fall, but don’t, and you just have to keep your head in the game and push through.”
Mid-Prairie was able to hang on and claim the River Valley Conference golf team championship carding a 389 score that edged runner-up Beckman’s 390 effort.
While the Raiders just missed a top-2 finish in the team standings, Raider Kate Sander made sure the same thing wouldn’t happen in the individual race as the talented junior scored a runner-up medalist performance in earning first-team All-RVC honors coming through with a sensational round of 91 (44-47).
“Being runner-up is quite an honor for Kate,” said Seeley, as only Tipton’s Paycee Sorgenfrey had a better score at the tournament finishing with a RVC medalist round of 86 (43-43).
“Kate had a great start and seemed relaxed and confident. It seemed as though the golfing gods were with her. If she had a bad shot, she always ended up with an opening and she was able to take advantage of those opportunities. After the first nine holes Kate started to realize she was doing pretty well and I could see she started to get a little nervous with each shot as she was closing in on the last three holes. That pressure can be hard to work through, but Kate had an amazing day. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Olivia Miller also turned in an All-Conference round for the Raider team finishing with a 98 (50-48) while Lexah Miller added a 102 that also placed in the league top-20 finishing 16th overall after her card of 102 (48-54).
Sophie Sander came through with the final counting score for the Anamosa girls finishing with a 107 (54-53).
“Olivia looked really comfortable all day and I was happy to see that,” Seeley said. “She played a solid game and I know there were some putts she would have liked another chance at, but overall, it was good for her and a great warm-up for regionals.
“Lexah started on hole 18, which is a par-5, and she had a beautiful drive and really great approach shot but landed it in a large sand trap with a big lip to try and get to the green from. She struggled to get out of the sand but didn’t let a bad hole get to her. Her experience showed as she played the rest of the round having fun and playing her game.”
Kennedy Ward (52-56) and Jachel Burns (57-65) also took to the River Valley Conference course in Muscatine finishing with scores of 108 and 122, respectively.
Anamosa defeated West Branch (399), Tipton (406), Monticello (420), Northeast (449), Wilton (453), Cascade (453), Camanche (463), Durant (488), Maquoketa (511), Bellevue (538) and Iowa City Regina (565) in the RVC tournament team standings.
The Raiders prepped for their RVC meet traveling to Preston Monday, May 1, cruising to a 195-209 victory over host Northeast on the Plum River course.
“Lexah was medalist with a 45,” Seeley said. “She played good golf even after finding out-of-bounds on the third hole. Lexah pushed through and finished strong. Kate was runner-up medalist with a 47. She has such a beautiful swing and once she starts dropping more putts, she will be one to really watch out for.”
Sophie Sander (51) and Olivia Miller (52) turned in the final two counting scores for the visitors while Ward (53) and Burns (61) also competed at the event.
“Our freshmen Sophie and Olivia have been a great addition to our team,” Seeley said. “They’re getting better and better at just the right time as we head into the first round of regionals (at Monticello Friday, May 12).