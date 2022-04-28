Anamosa junior Lexah Miller watches as the golf ball lifts off her club and towards the third pin at the Fawn Creek Country Club Tuesday, April 19, where the Raiders posted a 203-231 win over Monticello.
Anamosa senior Maddie Nemmers follows through after driving the golf ball down the first fairway at the Fawn Creek Country Club Tuesday, April 19, opening the Raiders’ nine-hole tournament against visiting Monticello.
Anamosa senior Cecilia Venenga, and the rest of her group, watch as her golf ball soars down the first fairway at the Fawn Creek Country Club Tuesday, April 19, as the Raider girls hosted Monticello in a nine-hole tournament.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Anamosa sophomore Kate Sander chips the golf ball towards the third pin during action from the Raiders’ 203-231 win hosting Monticello at the Fawn Creek Country Club Tuesday, April 19.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Anamosa sophomore Kennedy Ward makes a delicate downhill chip to the ninth pin during the Raiders’ 203-231 victory hosting Monticello at the Fawn Creek Country Club Tuesday, April 19.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Anamosa junior Ava Hinrichsen chips the golf ball towards the ninth pin during the Raiders’ 203-231 victory hosting Monticello Tuesday, April 19, at the Fawn Creek Country Club.
Bundled up in all the winter gear they could find Monday, April 18, the Anamosa girls’ golf team was able to do what they’ve done for much of the last couple of seasons.
Win.
Even with temperatures approaching 40-degrees and a chilly breeze blowing all around the beautiful Fawn Creek Country Club course, the Raiders were still able to find it within themselves to overcome the elements and cruise to a 203-231 rout over visiting Monticello.
“The win against Monticello was another big confidence booster for the girls,” said Anamosa girls golf coach Tammy Seeley, as her team claimed individual meet medalist and runner-up honors at the nine-hole event.
“Ceci played her best round of the season and has really learned when to ‘go for it’ and when to ‘play it safe.’ That has helped her a lot this season and she has gotten consistently better as we have moved through the year.”
Venenga carded the meet medalist round with a solid card of 46 while Lexah Miller was runner-up with a 50.
“Lexah had a good round,” Seeley said. “She got off to a slow start but was able to take it one hole at a time to finish with a good result.
“Kennedy shot her best round ever. For a player that had never played golf before last year, she has worked so hard and improved so much. She is excited and I know she will keep on improving too.”
Ward carded a round of 53 that counted towards the varsity score while Maddie Nemmers added a 52 that was also among the top-4 scores for the hosts.
Kate Sander (55) and Ava Hinrichsen (57) also took to the course for the Anamosa varsity team.
“Maddie didn’t score the way she wanted to, but she really didn’t have any really bad holes though either,” Seeley said. “She just missed some putts and eventually those will add up. Maddie had a good week of practice after that meet last Monday so we’ll see what this week will bring.”
Hannah Greif was JV medalist turning in a card of 59 for the Raider girls.
“Hannah had her best round yet,” Seeley said. “She is working hard on her game.
“I think Kate might have been a little nervous during her round. Hole five was tough on her and sometimes that is hard to come back from. She finished her last two holes with a par and birdie, which was a great way to finish and shows she didn’t quit even though she was frustrated. Ava was disappointed in her score, but really Ava has improved so much from last year and continues to get better every week.”