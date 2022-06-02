CEDAR FALLS
Having competed at the state golf tournament a year ago, the Anamosa girls had a simple goal coming into their class 2A event on the Pheasant Ridge course in Cedar Falls Thursday, May 26.
Make this second-straight trip to state a better experience than the first one.
According to Raider seniors Cecilia Venenga and Maddie Nemmers, it was mission accomplished during the pressure-filled two-day, 36-hole tournament.
“We didn’t get last, and that was one of our main goals coming into the tournament,” said Venenga, who tied for top honors on the Anamosa team with junior Lexah Miller as both tallied two-day cards of 188 to place in a tie for 26th overall.
“We tried to do our best to limit the pressure as much as possible and just go out there and have some fun. I think for the most part we were able to do that. We finished 10th last year at state as a team and this year we got ninth, so we did improve, and in the end, that’s what we wanted.”
Anamosa finished with a two-day team score of 792 (394-398) and topped last-place Mid-Prairie 795 (403-392) by three shots. Sumner-Fredericksburg claimed the class 2A girls’ state team championship running away from the field with a 703 (357-346) score while New Hampton (the leader after the opening 18-holes of play) was runner-up with a 712 (348-364).
“After coming in 10th last year the girls wanted to place higher this year,” said Anamosa girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley. “Which we did, but I think the girls wanted a little more than ninth. We experienced so many emotions over three days. Happiness, frustration, tears, joy, laughter and memories that will last a lifetime.
“With that being said, I wanted the girls to just be able to enjoy the moment at state which I know is hard to do because they all wanted to do well.”
Dike-New Hartford 730 (370-360), Williamsburg 737 (361-376), Roland-Story 747 (368-379), Van Meter 757 (372-385), Treynor 762 (382-380) and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 782 (391-391) rounded out the class 2A top-8 field of teams.
“We were all really excited to be playing at the state tournament again and it was nice that we were able to move up a spot in the team standings,” said Nemmers, who finished her brilliant career with a two-day total of 209 (104-105) that was fourth on the team and tied for 51st overall at the tournament.
“I didn’t play as well as I hoped, but when I think back to my freshman year wondering if I would ever be able to play in a state tournament, and to do it not just once, but twice, is a pretty great way to go out.”
Venenga also wanted to make her final round of high school golf memorable, and she came through in grand style.
“Ceci wasn’t herself on day one, but on day two I saw the Ceci that was at West Liberty smiling and having fun with good chips and sinking putts,” Seeley said. “What a performance for her last high school event.”
The senior star had the round of the tournament for the Raider girls on their final tour through Pheasant Ridge course Friday, May 27, carding a sensational 89 (45-44) that was one of the top-20 individual scores on the day.
“It was the last time I was going to get to golf in a high school tournament and I just decided to have some fun with it and let whatever happens happen and not get upset or frustrated,” Venenga said. “We already made it here to state, the pressure should be off and once I was able to do that, I went out and had one of the best rounds of my life.”
Venenga opened her tournament Thursday with a 99 (46-53) before shaving 10-strokes off her game on Friday with her all-time best score.
“When I went out for golf my freshman year it was basically to just do a sport,” Venenga said. “I knew nothing about golf. I had never picked up a club before in my life. Then to end things like this four years later as a two-time state qualifier is amazing. Dream come true really.”
Nemmers also has numerous things she’ll miss being a part of the Raider program over the last four years.
“I’ll miss Tammy (Seeley) and all the practices,” said Nemmers, who opened her state tournament with a 104 (53-51) on Thursday before coming back with a 105 (47-58) on Friday.
“I’ve always loved golf so putting in work didn’t really seem like work to me the last four years. My senior season wasn’t exactly what I hoped it would be but, in the end, I just tried my best.”
Nemmers will golf for the Wapsi women’s club team at the Eastern Iowa tournament later this summer as well.
“Maddie struggled mentally,” Seeley said. “But I wanted her to enjoy the moment which is also hard to do when you aren’t performing the way you want to.”
For the Anamosa team however, it was Miller who set the early tone at state carding a phenomenal round of 90 (44-46) Thursday before finishing with a 98 (44-54) on Friday for her 188 total while sophomore Kate Sander, a first-time varsity participant this season, certainly rose to the occasion posting back-to-back team-counting cards at state opening with a 106 (55-51) on Thursday before coming back and ending with a 101 (51-50) on Friday.
“Lexah is such a solid player and is someone who has posted some great scores this season,” Seeley said. “The state tournament was no different. She had a few bad holes but was able to make up those strokes on other holes. I look for her to really have a great season next year.”
Sander’s 207 total was third in the team and tied for 46th against the tournament field.
“Kate has such a natural swing and hits the ball a ton,” Seeley said. “She posted a good score on both days. Kate has been such a great addition to our team this year and will be a leader for us next year.”
Kennedy Ward was the final Anamosa golfer to play in both rounds at the state tournament coming through with a card of 106 (57-49) on Thursday and finishing with a 105 (53-52) on her final round on Friday. Her two-day total of 211 was fifth on the Anamosa team and tied for 53rd overall against the 2A state field.
“Kennedy just keeps getting better and better,” Seeley said. “She had a goal to shoot under 50 and at state she did it. She’s another one who’s going to be a key player next year.”
Ava Hinrichsen, who has been dealing with back issues most of the spring season, played the opening round of the class 2A state event coming through with a card of 116 (59-57) before Hannah Grief played the final round for Hinrichsen Saturday turning in a score of 126 (61-65) in her first-ever state experience.
“With Ava’s back we only played her one day,” Seeley said. “I was worried that 36 holes would be too much for her so Hannah came in on day-two with a good mindset and was really comfortable on the course. Hannah had only competed in two varsity meets but she felt good about playing at state and knew she could do it. That, and I wanted her to have that experience for next year.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Chloe Bolte (75-74) claimed the class 2A individual state title winning in a one-hole playoff over Waterloo Columbus’ Molly Fereday (73-76) after each fired two-day totals of 149.
“I’ve talked a lot about next year because I’m looking forward to working our way back to the state tournament,” Seeley said. “Which means we work on our game over the summer and into the fall. I must say I’m pretty confident we can get there again next year. I have some pretty amazing ladies on this team. They are successful not only on the golf course and classroom, but are successful in life.”