ANAMOSA
It’s been what Anamosa girls’ golf fans have been used to over the past couple of seasons.
Dominant play by their talented collection of Raiders.
Monday, April 24, hosting Maquoketa, the Anamosa girls had little trouble disposing of the visiting Cardinals at the Fawn Creek Country Club, rolling to a thorough 192-258 rout led by a medalist score of 45 from freshman Olivia Miller.
“We shot our best team score of the season thus far with a 192 and we really needed that,” said Raider girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley. “I believe we can do even better too, but this is a good starting point as we head into the final weeks of the season. The girls seem confident and relaxed, which was also good to see.”
Olivia Miller was sensational, leading all golfers at the meet with her first-place score while sister Lexah Miller added a 48 to claim meet runner-up medalist honors.
“Olivia started her round with a par on hole number nine and got into a good rhythm and she made putts,” Seeley said. “Great to see Olivia become medalist and score more to her ability. This was the first of many more medalist rounds to come for her.
“Lexah had a good, solid round with the exception of a couple of holes where she had a penalty and found the sand. We identified a couple of things for us to work on this week.”
Kate Sander added a third Anamosa team score in the 40s finishing with a 49 while Sophie Sander tallied a 50 for the final counting score for the hosts.
“Kate had a good start, but on hole No. 3 she was struggling mentally but was able to recover and come back to post that 49,” Seeley said. “Sophie posted her best round of the season with a 50 and seemed more comfortable over her putts and her score reflected that.”
Kennedy Ward came through with a 54 while teammate Jachel Burns added a 59 at the Fawn Creek Country Club for the Anamosa team as well.
