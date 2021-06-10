MARSHALLTOWN
When the 2021 season started, there weren’t too many people who thought the Anamosa girls’ golf team was capable of becoming the first in school history to earn a state tournament berth.
You could probably include several of the Raider girls themselves among that group, too.
But the dream became reality Tuesday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 2, when Anamosa’s Maddie Nemmers, Lexah Miller, Cecilia Venenga, Ava Hinrichsen Kylie Chapman and Kennedy Ward made school history by stepping to the tee at the American Legion course in Marshalltown for the two-day, 36-hole class 2A state event.
“After each win this season, people would ask me how I thought the team would do at whatever the next meet was,” said Raider girls golf coach Tammy Seeley, as her girls placed 10th overall against the 10-team state tournament field firing a team score of 833.
“I would always answer, I think we’re going to do it, we definitely have a chance. Every step of the way these ladies came to play. From placing second at the conference meet to winning regionals and then qualifying for the state tournament. When I would watch them play, they had confidence and would swing with purpose. They had not only the skills, but the mental mindset to play competitively. I couldn’t have asked for anything more than that from them.”
The Raiders opened their class 2A state tournament journey Tuesday making their way through the American Legion course with a team card of 419, then shaved five strokes off their game by turning in a 414 team card on Wednesday for their 833 total as Nemmers (191), Miller (202), Venenga (204) and Hinrichsen (236) counted towards Anamosa’s state team score.
Chapman (240) and Ward (247) also took to the course for the Anamosa team.
“Going into the state tournament, there were no expectations, but simply to have the team enjoy the experience of golfing on the biggest stage they have ever played on,” Seeley said. “It was important for us to learn from our experience at this tournament. We headed to Marshalltown on Monday to play a practice round. As a coach I learned that playing 18 holes on Monday before entering a 36-hole tournament was too much.
“These girls have never played 54 holes of golf in three days. I will do our practice rounds differently next time. The girls also learned that the golf jitters were more intense at the state tournament than anywhere else they have been. Together we learned there is always room to improve on our mental strength. Our successful season and playing in the state tournament didn’t come from luck.”
Anamosa junior Maddie Nemmers, as she has done for most of the season, led the way for the Raider girls at the state tournament firing a 95 (46-49) on Tuesday before closing with a 96 (46-50) on Wednesday to finish with a two-day total of 191 that placed her 27th overall individually at the event.
“In our practice round Maddie shot a 90, which is a really great score,” Seeley said. “At the tournament she of course wanted a better score and she did have many chances. Maddie has no problem driving over 200-yards consistently, where she struggled was in her short game, chipping and putting.
“I have no doubt this won’t be her last appearance at the state tournament.”
Nemmers feels the exact same way.
“We lose only one senior in Kylie, and she was a great asset to our team,” Nemmers said. “But with me and CC returning, along with Lexah, Ava and Kennedy, I really think we have a chance to make it back to state again next year.
“Nothing can prepare you for the pressure of the state tournament, and we all learned that. I was super nervous coming in and was angry with myself for not shooting better on Tuesday. I had a decent score that should have been so much better. The second day we just had fun and tried to stay loose and just be happy being in the moment playing at the state tournament. Yes, we were last, but there are so many other teams from around the state who would have wanted to trade places with us because we got to play at state and they didn’t. Being one of just 10 teams in all of class 2A to be here is special.”
Miller, Anamosa’s No. 2 counter, opened with a solid 97 (51-46) on Tuesday before coming back with a 105 (55-50) on Wednesday to wrap her 202 total good enough for 40th individually.
“Day-one was a shotgun start, which is what my team is used to,” Seeley said. “Lexah had some nerves on day-one but I walked with her and was able to calm her down. She was ‘on’ during the first day and looked comfortable on the course. Day-two saw tee-times for the girls, and having a large group of spectators around the tee box having your name and school announced is something they have never experienced. About half of the team had ok shots off the first tee, and half of them struggled. Lexah pulled her shot off the tee and her second shot found the pond. That’s enough to shake anyone up, so I spent the next few holes trying to get her back into the game. She fought through it and I’m proud of her for that.”
Venenga carded a 104 (56-48) on Tuesday then took four strokes off her game on Wednesday finishing with a 100 (47-53) for her 204 total that placed her 42nd overall individually.
“I struggled on Tuesday and even had a 10 on a hole on the front nine,” Venenga said. “That messed with my head. Then I had another 10 and once I was able to talk with Tammy, I was able to settle down, but coming into the tournament I was so nervous. Wednesday was all about enjoying the experience and I was able to shoot a better score, which did make me feel a little better, too.”
Hinrichsen turned in the final counting score for the Anamosa team opening with a 123 (64-59) on Tuesday before shaving an impressive 10 strokes off her game on Wednesday, tallying a 113 (57-56) for her 236 total, good enough for 63rd individually.
“Ava fit into the sixth spot on our team at the very end of the season,” Seeley said. “Playing JV doesn’t allow you to get much experience in tournament play as varsity, but what a performance at the state tournament. She shot a personal-best both days. I was walking with her thinking who is this girl and where did she come from? She waited for the biggest tournament of the year to get serious and was happy and having fun playing. I absolutely loved seeing her have success.”
Chapman fired an opening-round 127 (67-60) on Tuesday before cutting an impressive 14 strokes off her game on Wednesday, finishing her career with a 113 (60-53). Her 240 total scored 64th individually at the 2A state event.
“Kylie is such a competitor,” Seeley said. “She gets super-frustrated with herself right away if she’s not playing well. Kylie doesn’t like me to watch her when she’s playing so I always just check on her and ask if she needs anything and if she’s doing okay. On day-one she gave me a smile and said she’s having fun. That’s all I wanted, for her to enjoy the moment.”
Ward carded a 131 (70-61) on Tuesday before coming home with a 116 (56-60) score on Wednesday that was a team-best 15 strokes better than the day before.
“It’s hard to believe Kennedy really had not touched a golf club until our open gyms this past winter,” Seeley said. “She has come so far from the beginning of the year. I am so looking forward to having Kennedy on our team for the next three years. She is going to be fun to watch develop into an elite golfer.”
Ward’s 247 total placed her 65th against the state field individually.
Van Meter claimed the class 2A state team championship firing a 691 (349-342) score that topped runner-up Roland-Story (356-345) by 10 strokes.
New Hampton (356-361) 717, Williamsburg (373-364) 737, Unity Christian (379-387) 766, West Lyon (393-390) 783, Dike-New Hartford (392-399) 791, Denver (408-409) 817, Treynor (416-407) 823 and Anamosa (419-414) 833 rounded out the class 2A state team scoring.
Van Meter’s Kylie Carey claimed the individual class 2A state title finishing with a two-day total of 13-over par 155 (78-77) edging Roland-Story’s Kaitlyn Rahfeldt (79-77) by one stroke for the honor.