WEST LIBERTY
It’s been the crystal clear goal for every member of the Anamosa girls’ golf team since the 2022 campaign started during the chilly days of March.
Make it back to the state tournament.
Wednesday, May 18, after competing in the 18-hole class 2A regional final tournament on the West Liberty Golf and Country Club course, the Raiders realized that goal.
And with it the girls’ golf program has accomplished something no other has at Anamosa High School.
Cecilia Venenga, Maddie Nemmers, Lexah Miller, Kate Sander, Kennedy Ward and Ava Hinrichsen etched their names into all-time Raider lore, not only leading the Anamosa to a team championship at the regional final firing a sizzling 385 score that bested runner-up Mid-Prairie (392) by seven shots, but for the first time in school history the Raiders will be making back-to-back team appearances at the state tournament.
The Golden Eagles also advanced to the 36-hole 2A state event on the Pheasant Ridge course in Cedar Falls beginning Thursday, May 26, at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start and ending Friday, May 27 with an 8:30 a.m. opening tee time.
“I had a calm, can-do attitude on the drive to West Liberty,” said Anamosa girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley, who never doubted her team throughout the entire spring run that saw the Raiders battle through all sorts of wild weather situations.
“These girls were here last year to qualify for the state tournament and they know and feel comfortable on this course.”
That comfort level was evident early on as Cecilia Venenga went out and posted the low first nine-hole total of the entire tournament coming through with a sensational round of 42 that immediately set the tone for the entire team and loosened everyone up.
“Cecilia said ‘this might be the last tournament I play and I’m just going to have fun’,” Seeley said. “I said, ‘perfect. I like that a lot.
“Then Cecilia went on to shoot her personal-best round. When you watch someone have a great round like she did, it’s just such a great feeling.”
Venenga finished by turning in a card of 92 (42-50) which tied for top honors on her own team as senior teammate Maddie Nemmers also rose to the occasions in the most pressure-filled of situations.
The good news was, these girls have been through this battle before.
“Maddie and Cecilia are natural leaders,” Seeley said. “They bring the motivation and dedication it takes to find success on the golf course. These girls have worked hard and put in the time. They earned their spot at the state tournament. With five girls already having state experience, they are all eager to get back there again.”
Nemmers was consistently good from start-to-finish opening with a 45 and finishing with a 47 for her 92 total that tied with Venenga for second overall at the tournament Mid-Prairie’s Madi Davidson (44-48).
Lexah Miller, golfing in the No. 1 spot for the Anamosa team, struggled out of the gate but settled down and turned in a solid score of 99 (51-48) while Kate Sander also came up clutch for the Raider girls turning in a card of 102 (56-46) that was the final counting score.
“Lexah actually had a really good start, but one bad shot can really mess with a person’s head and that’s what happened to her,” Seeley said. “She came back on the back nine and played well and finished with a 48.
“Kate improved her back nine by 10 strokes from the front, which was amazing. We needed her to come through for us and she did.”
Kennedy Ward (56-55) and Ava Hinrichsen (62-59) also took to the West Liberty course and turned in cards of 111 and 121, respectively.
Beckman, who easily rolled to the regional first-round victory at the Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa just five days earlier, saw their season come to a close placing third overall with a 407 while Denver (422), Wilton (424) and Louisa-Muscatine (435) rounded out the 2A regional final team standings.
Mediapolis’ Olivia Hines advances to state as an individual winning the tournament with a round of 91 (47-44) as do Monticello’s Jaelyn Aitchison (94) and Beckman’s Maddie Schmitz (95) and Shea Steffen (95), who all placed in the top-6 individually.