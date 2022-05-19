ANAMOSA
Everything was set for the Anamosa girls’ golf team to begin their march back to state by hosting the class 2A regional first-round tournament Friday, May 13, at the Fawn Creek Country Club.
Make no doubt about it, having the home course advantage proved extremely beneficial for the Raider girls who once again came through under pressure conditions to not only keep their 2022 campaign alive, but their dreams of a second straight state tournament berth.
“Having home course advantage is always a plus, but going into this tournament I knew nothing was going to be given to us,” said Anamosa girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley, as her team came through with a sizzling 386-team score to place second by a single stroke over third-place Denver (387) who also advanced to the regional finals in West Liberty Wednesday, May 18, where state invitations will be handed out.
“The stats had Beckman and Denver right there with us. The girls practiced until dark most of the week leading up to this tournament. They wanted to be prepared and I felt like we were ready to give it our best shot.”
Practice made perfect for the Raider girls who needed every single stroke they could get to edge past the Cyclones and secure their second straight appearance in the regional final round led by a round of 93 (46-47) from Lexah Miller.
“Even if we wouldn’t have made it as a team, Lexah would have advanced as an individual placing sixth overall at the tournament,” Seeley said. “She played a really solid 18 holes of golf. She had a few putts that lipped out and hole six wasn’t good to her, but she has had a good year.”
Maddie Nemmers and Cecilia Venenga closed their outstanding Anamosa home golf careers turning in more high-quality rounds as Nemmers made her way through the Fawn Creek course with a 94 (47-47) that tied for eighth overall at the meet while Venenga added a 98 (52-46).
“Maddie played well with the exception of the par-5’s and had some penalty strokes there,” Seeley said. “Ceci improved by six strokes on her back nine and we had to have that or we don’t advance. It was great to see her find success and finish with a good score.”
Kennedy Ward turned in the final counting score for the Raider team tallying a 101 (50-51).
“Kennedy shot her personal-best for 18 holes and we needed that score to advance, too,” Seeley said. “Kate (Sander) played well in practice all week and at the regional had some really great drives, chips and putts. She did have a few tough holes, but she always came right back with pars on the next hole. We all need that short-term memory in golf.”
Sander carded a 104 (52-52) while Ava Hinrichsen also hit the course for the home team adding a 119 (59-60).
“Ava has been struggling with a back injury and was very disappointed in her score,” Seeley said. “It’s hard to do well in golf with a sore back.”
Anamosa’s team score was an 18-hole season-best and trailed only regional champion Beckman who ran away with the tournament carding a phenomenal 364 team score while the Raiders defeated Denver (387), Monticello (401), Northeast (415), Camanche (423), Union-LaPorte City (423) and Jesup (481).
Beckman scores were all over the top of the individual leaderboard as well as Maddy Kruse led all golfers with a medalist round of 89 (47-42) while teammates Alyssa Goerdt (45-45) and Maddie Schmitz (46-44) were second and third, respectively, for the Blazers.
“Last year the regional final was in West Liberty and we liked the course and the girls were comfortable there,” Seeley said. “I have no doubt that the girls will give it their all.”