ANAMOSA
It’s almost getting to the point where bitter cold temperatures, rain and wind just doesn’t seem to faze the Anamosa girls’ golf team.
That’s the impression the Raiders are giving through the first three meets of the 2022 campaign anyway. All of which have dished out a variety of weather-related challenges the Anamosa team has faced, and overcome.
And winning a tournament championship hosting their own Wapsi-Creek event on the Fawn Creek and Wapsi Country Club courses Monday, April 4, only cemented that fact.
Anamosa cruised to a 412-team score at the 18-hole event (with nine holes played on each of the area courses) and claimed the title by a whopping 28 strokes over runner-up Don Bosco (440) at the four-team tournament.
Camanche (513) and Maquoketa (527) rounded out the complete 18-hole team standings.
“I am extremely proud of these girls for playing through the weather we have been experiencing,” said Raider girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley, as Anamosa golfers (Maddie Nemmers, Cecilia Venenga and Lexah Miller) finished with the top-3 18-hole scores at the tournament, with Nemmers claiming the individual meet championship carding a score of 97 (52-45).
“These girls are hungry, they want a shot at the state tournament and they are working hard to get it. The scores are getting better and they will continue to improve as the season progresses. We have a strong team. I believe that anyone on the varsity roster could post a score to get them medalist, and that’s pretty exciting.”
The Raider girls opened the bitter cold tournament, that actually saw light snow flurries coming down at the 9 a.m. tee time, on the Fawn Creek course where the team was dominant firing a 212 score that bested runner-up Don Bosco (227) by 15 shots while Camanche (258) and Maquoketa (268) struggled to get anything going against the hosts.
Anamosa golfers posted four of the top-5 scores at Fawn Creek led by a medalist round of 49 from Venenga while Kate Sander added a 51 with Nemmers (52) and Miller (52) also finishing among the best golfers after nine holes of play at the tournament.
Ava Hinrichsen (54) and Kennedy Ward (59) also hit the Fawn Creek course for the hosts.
“The girls started the tournament at Fawn Creek and it was a cold and windy morning,” Seeley said. “After nine holes we were leading as a team. Cecilia had the best overall score at Fawn and her game was pretty solid except when she got on the green. A few missed putts cost her a few strokes.
“Cecilia is a little more comfortable at Fawn Creek and it plays to her game as she is a long ball hitter.”
Holding a 15-stroke advantage, the teams made the short drive to Wapsi to finish the tournament with the final nine-holes of play.
And once again, the Raiders dominated.
Led by a sensational medalist round of 45 from Nemmers, Anamosa carded a team score of 200 at Wapsi that stretched their advantage by another 13 strokes as Don Bosco came in with a 213 while Camanche (255) and Maquoketa (259) finished off their cards.
Miller (51), Venenga (51) and Hinrichsen (52) turned in the counting scores at Wapsi for the Raider team while Ward (53) and Sander (57) gave the hosts five of the top-6 scores in the tournament’s final round.
Venenga finished with an 18-hole score of 100 (49-51) that earned runner-up medalist honors at the event while Miller added a 103 (52-51), Hinrichsen a 106 (54-52), Sander a 108 (51-57) and Ward a 112 (59-53).
“At Wapsi I was impressed with the way Cecilia managed the course. She didn’t get too aggressive when she saw there could be trouble.”
Wapsi however, belonged to Nemmers who carded the lone score in the 40s during the final round.
“Hole number six at Fawn was not good to Maddie and she got a little rattled,” Seeley said. “I told her to finish strong and she went on to par the next hole.
“Maddie’s home course is Wapsi, and she played it well.”
The balance from up-and-down the Anamosa line-up also keyed the blowout victory.
“Ava definitely prefers golfing in warmer weather, yet it didn’t stop her from posting some of the best scores for her yet.
“Lexah had three holes at Fawn she wishes she could have back as she just couldn’t get her putts to drop. Lexah always gets worked up when we play Wapsi, and I thought she had a good round and was dropping putts. Kate didn’t let a slow start at Fawn Creek bother her too much and finished with a nice round there. She had never played Wapsi and she found some trees in her round there. Kennedy wanted to score better than she did at Fawn, but she pushed through at Wapsi and I was happy to see her have success there.”
Anamosa was right back on the course Wednesday, April 6, and while once again playing through brutal weather conditions, cruised to a 197-235 rout over host Camanche on the Valley Oaks course in Clinton.
“We thought rescheduling this match (was scheduled for Tuesday, April 5) was a good idea so we wouldn’t get rained on, but we didn’t take into consideration the wind,” Seeley said. “The wind was brutal, and it picked up as we played and then there were spots of cold rain that fell upon us, too. It was extremely wet and marshy everywhere on the course. I would say these were the worst conditions we have ever played in.”
Yet even with all the weather challenges Raider golfers turned in the top-3 scores at the nine-hole event with Miller carding a medalist round of 45. Venenga (49), Nemmers (49) and Ward (54) turned in the final three counting scores while Hinrichsen (57) and Sander (60) also competed for the visitors.
“Even with everything the girls had to go through, we accomplished our goals with a team score of under 200,” Seeley said. “Cecilia, Lexah and Hannah (Greif) all had birdies.”
Greif led all Raider JV golfers coming through with a solid 61 while Jachel Burns (73) and Cameron Vargason (83) also competed for the Anamosa JV team.
“Cecilia and Maddie came into the clubhouse tied for the lead,” Seeley said. “Then Lexah came in and I could see it on her face. I said ‘what did you shoot?’ She replied ‘I don’t know, I was too nervous to add it up, but I did well.’ Lexah turned in a 45 and it was great to see the team so happy for her. Then they all realized what our team score was going to be and they all got so excited.
“I really feel like the team has come together to support each other and together they will keep knocking out those goals.”