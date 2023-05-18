MONTICELLO
There was good news and there was bad news for the Anamosa girls’ golf team competing at the pressure-filled class 2A regional first-round tournament in Monticello Friday, May 12.
Lets start with the good news.
Raider freshman Olivia Miller and junior Kate Sander advanced as individuals through the 18-hole event held on the Monticello Golf Course and will compete on their own Fawn Creek Country Club course Wednesday, May 17, at the 2A regional final keeping the dream alive where state tournament berths will be handed out.
Now bad news.
And it was heartbreaking.
Anamosa’s goal of making an amazing third-straight girls’ state tournament berth as a team came to an end finishing a bitter two-strokes shy of advancing as the Raiders’ 382 team card in Monticello placed third in the standings at the eight-team meet.
The top-2 teams at the regional first-round tournament advanced to the regional final.
Beckman claimed the tournament team championship leading pretty much from beginning-to-end firing a 376 score while Tipton earned the final spot to the regional finals coming through with a 380 card.
“Going into the tournament I really thought we had a good chance to advance as a team,” said Raider girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley. “I really thought the girls seemed confident and relaxed. It was also nice that we only had to drive 10-miles up the road to play, and we also knew Beckman would be tough, but I felt we had a chance to beat them.
“Honestly, Tipton was never really even on my radar. They shot a 406 at the conference tournament and then to come to regionals and shoot a 380 is quite an accomplishment.”
Miller turned in the top round for the Anamosa team firing as sensational 88 (42-46) that also tied for second overall at the tournament that included 46 golfers. The round included a sensational eagle on the par-4 sixth hole as well.
“Olivia was one-over par after her first five holes,” Seeley said. “Then she went out of bounds on hole number two, but came right back to her game on hole six with an awesome drive and then chipping in for a two.
“Olivia shooting an 88 for the day was just outstanding. She just has the drive in her and you can see it. It’s really fun to watch her play and see that big smile.”
Sander was also extremely consistent throughout the day finishing second on the team with her card of 93 (45-48) that tied for fifth overall at the event.
“Kate wasn’t happy with the way she started,” Seeley said. “But she did a great job of holding it together to finish her first nine with a 45. Kate wanted to get into the 80s and I know she can do that on her home course. She really stayed strong even when her driver wasn’t with her. Kate made a really nice 20-foot uphill putt which is always a really great feeling.”
Lexah Miller wrapped an outstanding golf career at Anamosa carding a 97 (48-49) that scored third on the team and was in the tournament top-10 at eighth overall while Kennedy Ward came through with the final counting score turning in a 104 (52-52).
“Lexah had some great shots and she made putts when she needed to,” Seeley said. “I have truly enjoyed our seniors Lexah and Hannah Grief over the last four years. They both have come so far with their golf game and I know they will go far with their future plans.
“Kennedy really hit the ball well all day, though at first, she wasn’t happy with her driver but she got that figured out. She had a lot of putts that rolled right up to the cup and sat right on the lip. That is golf though. When it’s your day those putts will fall.”
Sophie Sander (56-49) and Jachel Burns (52-54) also competed at the tournament for the Anamosa team turning in scores of 105 and 106, respectively.
“Sophie really worked on different parts of her game to get ready for this tournament and she hit the ball really well,” Seeley said. “She had good approach shots, but she fell short with putting. I look forward to her return next year.
“Jachel is only in her second year of playing golf and she shot the best score she ever has at this tournament. I was so happy for her.”
Anamosa defeated Monticello (413), Wilton (438), Camanche (439), Cascade (444) and Northeast (460) in the team standings as Tipton’s Paycee Sorgenfrey topped all golfers at the tournament winning medalist honors with an 82 (40-42).
Olivia Miller tied for second with Beckman’s Shea Steffen (42-46), who officially was named the tournament runner-up medalist, and Maddie Schmitz (44-44) who all scored rounds of 88.
Olivia Miller and Kate Sander will be competing against golfers from not only Beckman and Tipton, but Jesup, Oelwein and Dike-New Hartford at the 2A regional final on Wednesday at Fawn Creek as everyone will be shooting for state tournament berths.