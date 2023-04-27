MONTICELLO
It’s been a memorable run the last couple of seasons for the Anamosa girls’ golf program making it to the state tournament in 2021 and 2022.
But amazingly, the Raiders did something Tuesday, April 18, that hasn’t happened in quite some time.
Defeat Monticello on their own home golf course.
“We got to Monticello and found out that Lisbon would be joining us too at the tournament, which we didn’t know about,” said Anamosa girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley. “Lisbon has a strong golf program and we weren’t able to get them, but we did win against Monticello at Monticello, and that was the first time that has happened in a while.”
Lisbon topped the three-team, nine-hole tournament firing a solid 186 score while the Raiders were runner-up after turning in a card of 199 defeating the last-place Panthers (214).
Kate Sander, as she has done for most of this early part of the campaign, led the way for the Anamosa team carding a meet runner-up medalist round of 46 while Lexah Miller added a 49 as the pair were the lone Raider golfers to card scores in the 40s.
“Kate really only had two bad holes,” Seeley said. “No. 3 she got a little too close to the river and had to take a drop. I told her this plays right into her game. Get her hybrid club out and hit it like she always does, and she hit a perfect shot. Kate recovered well taking a seven on the par-5. She’s off to a great start this season. It will be fun to watch her finish the second half of the season.
“Lexah had a slow start on the first three holes but was able to pull through on the last six, which isn’t easy to do once you have a bad start. The team needs her, so I was really proud of her for not giving up.”
Olivia Miller carded a 51 while Sophie Sander turned in the final counting score with a 53.
“Olivia and Sophie both wanted to produce better scores, and they have the ability to do exactly that,” Seeley said. “It takes a little time to get comfortable with tournament play, and they are both getting there. We have been using their scores towards the team score since day-one. I think both are doing great and getting better every day. When the two of them get to posting scores in the mid to high 40s, we have a real chance of ending the season being very successful.”
Kennedy Ward (56) and Jachel Burns (66) also hit the Monticello course for the Anamosa team as Lisbon’s Kylie Kelchen led all golfers with a medalist round of 42.
The road show continued for the Raider girls two days later at Camanche, where Anamosa absolutely dominated the host Storm cruising to a 203-243 rout in utterly awful weather conditions Thursday, April 20.
“What can I say about Camanche,” Seeley said. “Terrible conditions. Rain, lightning, thunder and then extreme cold and wind. It’s not fun to play golf when you can’t feel your hands and hitting the ball hurts.
“The girls pushed through and got the win.”
Anamosa golfers posted the top-3 scores at the meet as Lexah Miller, Kate Sander and Olivia Miller all carded rounds of 50, and based on card backs, the three placed first, second and third, respectively.
Sophie Sander and Ward added rounds of 53 that tied for the final counting score while Burns came through with a 59.