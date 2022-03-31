ANAMOSA
Fielding a relatively young team last season, the Anamosa girls’ golf team shocked the world by advancing all the way to the class 2A state tournament a year ago, a first in almost 40 years (last time was 1983) and only third ever appearance for the program (joining the 1977 team).
The state berth may have even surprised many on the Raiders’ own team, but the experience, and with all but one player returning from that miraculous 2021 run back again this spring, while the team goal may not have been making it to the state tournament last year, it certainly is now.
“I asked the girls to complete a goals sheet the first day of practice,” said Raider girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley, who guided the program through the phenomenal 2021 campaign and is back to do it again in 2022. “They want to win the conference tournament and these girls want to see the state tournament again.
“They also know how much work it takes to get there and they are ready to do that work. Another team goal is to keep each player at a score of 50 or under. If they can accomplish that, they will have a lot of success.”
While the team loses the services of graduated senior Rylee Chapman, the rest of the talented roster returns including letter winners Maddie Nemmers, Cecilia Venenga, Kennedy Ward, Lexah Miller and Ava Hinrichsen, all of whom teed it up at the state tournament last spring. Hannah Greif and Kinsey Stiffler are also returning letter winners who will only add to the depth of the Raider roster this season.
“We are competing in class 2A again this year which is where we were last year and these girls know their opponents,” Seeley said. “They have played them and know what they need to do. The team has not forgotten the experience of the state tournament and that is going to bring us a long way. As their coach, it is pretty fun watching their excitement and commitment to this season.”
There’s no doubt where the leadership will come from either, as Nemmers and Venenga, the top two golfers on the team for most of their high school careers, are back for one final memorable run.
“Our seniors Maddie Nemmers and Cecilia Venenga are performing well and will be leading the team,” Seeley said. “It is fun to watch them helping and guiding their younger teammates. Lexah Miller is a solid player for us and will be one who could sneak in there for a medal. Kennedy and Ava are both making good connections. If they can get a few putts to drop they should find success, too.”
With one varsity spot most likely up for grabs this season, the competition will be fierce, but the addition of sophomore Kate Sander to the team should only add to the strengths of the 2022 roster.
“Kate is a natural athlete who has a smooth swing and I expect she will be competing for a spot on the varsity team,” Seeley said. “Hannah (a junior) worked on her game over the summer and I saw a noticeable change in her swing and overall game. She shows excitement about the season and I expect her to give it a good run for a varsity spot as well.”