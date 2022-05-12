ANAMOSA
Posting some consistently solid scores hosting Northeast on Senior Night Monday, May 2, Anamosa’s Maddie Nemmers and Cecilia Venenga went out exactly way Raider girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley hoped they would.
As winners.
“From day-one, I could see Maddie and Cecilia could go a long way with their game,” said Seeley, as the pair of seniors tied for runner-up medalist honors helping their team to a 197-234 rout over the Rebels at the nine-hole tournament held at the Fawn Creek Country Club.
“I commend them both for the time, sweat and yes, some tears. If you’re a golfer, you know what they have accomplished is not easy. These girls have been competing in tournaments since their freshman year and I demanded a lot from them, and they have come out like champs. The team will miss their leadership and commitment to the game.”
Each of Anamosa’s two seniors carded rounds of 50 in what was officially their final round on their home course (though the Raiders still host regionals Friday, May 13) while teammate Lexah Miller added a meet medalist round of 46 to lead all golfers at the tournament.
“Ceci had a great start, then ran into some trouble on holes five, six and seven but was able to recover and finish with a birdie and a par on her last two holes,” Seeley said. “Maddie got into trouble on her first hole, which is always a hard way to start the round. After two holes her game came back to her and she had a birdie on hole number seven.
“Lexah had one of her best scores yet. Her swing looks really good and she made a lot of putts.”
Kate Sander added a solid round of 51 for the Anamosa team for the final varsity counting score while Kennedy Ward (55) and Hannah Greif (66) also competed for the Raiders.
“Kate posted a nice round with two pars and four bogies,” Seeley said. “She is working on her game and it is showing.”
Alice Shover (67), Jachel Burns (69), Tina Lin (76) and Kinsey Stiffler (78) also took the course for the JV team.
Two days later the Raider girls were back on the course competing at the 18-hole River Valley Conference tournament Wednesday, May 4, on the Timberline course near Peosta, and once again the Anamosa team made their presence felt.
A whopping four Raiders earned All-Conference honors at the tournament, led by elite-team awards for Nemmers and Miller.
“Timberline is spread out over 240 acres consisting mostly of hills,” said Seeley as her team finished third in the team standing making their way through the demanding course with a card of 427.
“Physically challenging to walk and pull your clubs. The last four holes, called ‘Demon’s Run’, were definitely a challenge to finish.”
Nemmers led all Anamosa golfers firing a sizzling round of 103 (49-54) that earned the senior elite-team All-Conference honors while Miller added a 104 (49-55) that also had her on the short list of elite-team members.
“Going in to the tournament being ranked first we had some high hopes,” Seeley said. “Our girls have a strong long game so I knew they would do fine that way, and they did. We really struggled with putting. You just can’t have four and five putts on greens. It seemed like the girls would have great or good holes or really bad holes, and in the end the bad holes cost us.”
Ward turned in an honorable mention All-Conference round making her way through the Timberline course with a card of 109 (52-57) as did Venenga, who finished with a 111 (53-58) to earn her spot on the River Valley Conference honorable mention team.
“I’m very proud of the third-place finish,” Seeley said. “I always tell the girls I will never be disappointed in your score unless you quit trying. They didn’t quit. They gave it their all.
“I think the conference tournament was a great experience to get us ready for regionals.”
Sander tallied a round 118 (55-63) while Ava Hinrichsen also took to the course for the Raider team coming through with a 120 (55-65).
Nemmers’ round of 103 tied for the fourth-best score of the entire tournament while Miller’s 104 tied for sixth overall as the Raiders trailed champion West Branch who ran away with the tournament turning in a team card of 408 to win the title by 12 shots over runner-up Mid-Prairie (420).
Anamosa defeated Cascade (440), Wilton (447), Monticello (451), Durant (463), Iowa City Regina (475), Tipton (496), Northeast (505), Bellevue (505), Camanche (514) and North Cedar (515).
West Branch’s Claire Jarrett led all golfers at the tournament carding a medalist round of 88 (41-47) that was 12 strokes better than the runner-up score her teammate Alex Poppen posted with a 100 (52-48).