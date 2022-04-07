Anamosa senior Cecilia Venenga, her putting during much warmer weather last April at the Fawn Creek Country Club, led the Raider girls to a big win at Bellevue Monday, March 28, carding a medalist round of 47 at the brutally cold and windy nine-hole season-opener.
Not even Mother Nature could slow down the Anamosa girls’ golf team during their 2022 season-opener at Bellevue Monday, March 28.
But it sure didn’t stop her from trying, as the Raiders and Comets braved wind and bitter cold temperatures during their two-and-a-half-hour journey that ended with Anamosa cruising to a 203-250 rout over the hosts.
“Monday was probably the coldest weather we have ever played in,” said Raider girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley, as her team dominated from the very beginning taking the 47-stroke blowout victory.
“But the girls wanted to play. The excitement and commitment the players have for this season is really fun to be a part of.”
Cecilia Venenga and Maddie Nemmers were the class of the nine-hole tournament as each scored the lone rounds in the 40s at the event with Venenga carding a medalist round of 47 while Nemmers came through with a runner-up medalist score of 48.
“Cecilia and Maddie really played well considering the cold temperatures,” Seeley said. “Both girls really relaxed and you could see that they were having fun. Lexah Miller and Kennedy Ward both got into some trouble with penalties and did not score the way they wanted to, but as a team we were happy about the win but also know we can score better.”
Miller overcame those penalties and still managed a solid round of 51 while Ward and Kate Sander tied for the final varsity counting score turning in cards of 57 each.
Ava Hinrichsen also made her way through the Bellevue course for the Anamosa team coming through with a 63.
“I told the team afterwards that since we have not even been able to get on the golf course yet, it’s very early and this is a starting point,” Seeley said. “We go from here with a lot of golf to play.”