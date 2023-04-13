Anamosa junior Kate Sander chips to the first pin at the Fawn Creek Country Club during opening round action from the Wapsi-Creek tournament the Raiders hosted Monday, April 3. Sander carded an 18-hole total of 99 (53-46) to lead the team to a runner-up performance at the two-course, five-team tourney.
Anamosa senior Hannah Greif sends her golf ball from the fairway towards the first green at the Fawn Creek Country Club where the Raiders hosted their annual Wapsi-Creek tournament Monday, April 3, on the Fawn Creek and Wapsi courses.
Anamosa junior Kate Sander watches as her long putt on the first green at the Fawn Creek Country Club just spins out of the cup during opening round Wapsi-Creek tournament action Monday, April 3. Sander fired a team-best 18-hole score of 99 (53-46) to help the Raiders finish second overall at the five-team event.
Anamosa junior Kate Sander chats with Raider head coach Tammy Seeley as well as another player in the group as rain comes down right after teeing off down the first fairway opening the Wapsi-Creek 18-hole tournament at the Fawn Creek Country Club Monday, April 3.
Anamosa junior Kate Sander studies a putt on the first hole at the Fawn Creek Country Club Monday, April 3, as the Raiders hosted their annual 18-hole Wapsi-Creek tournament playing nine holes on each of the town’s two golf courses.
The journey towards a state tournament three-peat for the Anamosa girls’ golf team began with the Raiders hosting their annual 18-hole Wapsi-Creek tournament Monday, April 3, and on a chilly morning that saw the five-teams competing playing nine holes on each of the Fawn Creek and Wapsi Country Club courses, the hosts more than held their own.
And gave the program a solid placed to start from in 2023.
“There were a few jitters with this being the first tournament of the year,” said Anamosa girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley, as her team placed second at the rare two-course event firing an 18-hole score of 429 that trailed only champion Don Bosco’s 407 total that topped the field.
“We expected to go out and start the season the way we finished and that isn’t always the case. It takes time to get back into a rhythm of the game, but after the first few holes it seemed like we got more comfortable on the course.”
The girls opened their first nine holes playing the Fawn Creek Country Club where Olivia Miller and Sophie Sander delivered the top scores each firing nine-hole totals of 52 while Kate Sander (53) and Kennedy Ward (55) also added counting scores. Jachel Burns (57) and Hannah Greif (60) also hit the course for the Anamosa team at Fawn Creek before the team made the move across town to Wapsi, where Kate Sander took over.
The Raider junior carded a meet-best 46 at Wapsi and finished with an Anamosa team-best 18-hole score of 99.
Olivia Miller tallied a 107 (52-55) while Sophie Sander came through with a 109 (52-57). Ward turned in the final 18-hole counting score for the hosts coming through with a 114 (55-59).
Burns (57-58) and Greif (60-74) finished with scores of 115 and 134, respectively.
“As a whole I think the girls are more comfortable at Fawn Creek, but we sure didn’t score that well there,” Seeley said. “Kate played very well at Wapsi and even drove the green on hole number nine and made an 11-foot putt for a two. It was awesome!”
Don Bosco’s LaKota Moses led all golfers at the tournament firing a 92 (45-47) while Kate Sander was runner-up medalist with her 99.
Union (430), Camanche (450) and Maquoketa (492) rounded out the team scoring at the tournament while Raiders Cameron Vargason 118 (60-58) and Tina Linn 127 (66-61) also competed at the event posting a pair of JV scores.