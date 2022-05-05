LOWDEN
Playing through all sorts of horrendously cold weather for much of the 2022 campaign, the Anamosa girls’ golf team might have been hoping for a bit of a weather reprieve Monday, April 25, when they made a road trip to Lowden to tangle with host North Cedar on the 3/30 course.
They didn’t get it.
“The struggle was real for everybody at North Cedar,” said Raider girls’ golf coach Tammy Seeley, as even while playing in temperatures dipping below freezing, the Anamosa girls were still able to cruise to a lopsided 205-241 rout over the Knights.
“Golf is an emotional roller-coaster in its own right, then add 27-degree temperatures and it’s a true test of the team’s mental strength.”
The Raider girls passed all those tests even while battling the elements and North Cedar as Cecilia Venenga led all golfers with a solid medalist card of 47 while Lexah Miller added a runner-up score of 50.
“Cecilia started with tree trouble on her first hole which created some self-doubt for her,” Seeley said. “After we talked, she was able to come out of it and ended as medalist. A 47 is a great score from where she started and with the playing conditions.
“Lexah also had a tough start but still came in with a 50. She has been working on her chipping and putting and she made some really nice putts at this meet.”
Maddie Nemmers (52) and Kennedy Ward (56) turned in the final two varsity counting scores for the visitors while Hannah Greif (64) and Kate Sander (75) also took to the 3/30 course for the Anamosa team.
“Maddie and Kennedy had trouble fighting the cold,” Seeley said. “I can’t wait until it warms up so we can see what these two girls can do. They both wanted to post better scores and that is great because I know that will happen for them very soon.
“Hannah made her first appearance on the varsity roster and had a slow start, but then she seemed to get comfortable and had a few nice holes to finish.”
The Raiders also got word from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association that Anamosa will be one of the host sites for the class 2A 18-hole regional first-round tournament Friday, May 13, at the Fawn Creek Country Club.
“I thought it would be nice for the girls to have home course advantage at regionals and we got it,” Seeley said. “I don’t know if that has ever been done before, but I am pretty excited for our girls.”
The Blue Raider girls were back on the course Wednesday, April 27, taking part at Williamsburg’s annual 18-hole Red Raider Invitational where the team finished third against the four-team field firing a 404 score that trailed the champion hosts (370) and runner-up Clear Creek-Amana (397).
“As a team we shot a 207 on the front nine,” said Seeley, as her team topped last-place Solon (408) by four strokes.
“Not the score we wanted or needed, but the girls didn’t quit and came back with a 197 on the back nine holes. Being nervous and feeling the pressure attributed to the team score. The game is important to them and they want to win. We’re learning through experience that we need to avoid penalty strokes, play it safe instead of going for it and putts can add up.”
Venenga (52-46) and Miller (49-49) tied for top honors in the Anamosa scorebook each making their way through the Stone Creek course with cards of 98 while Nemmers (54-52), Ward (56-50) and Ava Hinrichsen (52-54) all tied for third on the team tallying scores of 106 each.
Venenga’s 46 is a career-best nine-hole score.
“Cecilia and Kennedy improved their back nine scores by six strokes each,” Seeley said. “That is pretty amazing. Williamsburg gave out awards for medalist and runner-up for each group of golfers and Ava was medalist for the group of 6’s. She played some of the best golf I have ever seen her play putting herself in good positions and her score would have been even better minutes some three and four putts. She just keeps improving every week.
“Lexah was runner-up in the group of No. 3’s. She had a few penalty strokes that got her a little rattled and if you asked her, she would say she could do better, and I know she’s right about that. Kennedy had her best 18 score yet and even while doing that she was talking about the shots she left on the course.”
Sander also competed for the Anamosa team finishing with a card of 120 (55-65).
Williamsburg’s Teagan Schaefer led all golfers with a medalist round of 85 (44-41).
“Maddie said it just wasn’t her day,” Seeley said. “I thought her dad had the best analogy. ‘Maddie still thinks she’s in Florida in the water and at the beach.’ Take away the water, bunkers and a four-putt she had some really good shots. Her game will come through for her.”