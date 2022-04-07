CLINTON
Coming in knowing their 2022 season-opener was going to be an extremely physical battle with a tough Clinton team Monday, March 28, the Anamosa girls’ soccer team never backed away from the challenge all match long, and in extremely cold conditions were still able to keep their calm during some extremely intense action.
“This was one of the most physical games I have ever seen, and our girls just would not be beaten, in any sense of the word,” said Raider girls’ soccer coach Tom Rogers, as his team, even while being out-shot 27-5 in the contest, claimed a thrilling 2-1 shootout victory over the host River Queens.
“We knew coming in that Clinton was going to try and instill their will and be as physical with us as they possibly could, and they certainly were. They literally tried to beat us up, but our girls just refused to back down and even while the soccer ball was on our defensive end most of the time, we still managed to find a way to win.”
After a scoreless first half that saw Raider keeper Michaela Scranton fend off numerous Clinton shots at the Raider net, the River Queens were first to put a goal into the net taking a 1-0 lead at the 31:16 mark of the second half.
But Anamosa quickly responded.
Claire Brown, with some help from a Sidney Toycen assist, answered back nearly 14-minutes later knotting the score at 1-1, which was where the game stayed through the remainder of regulation as well as two pressure-filled overtime sessions.
“Clinton did a good job of attacking on offense, but our defense rose to the challenge time and again,” Rogers said. “Norah Humpal did a fantastic job at sweeper and Ella Vaughn on the right-side defense was simply incredible. Ava Scranton played like I’ve never seen her play before raising her game to an entirely new level and Emma Whitson at stopper played great as well.
“We were getting contributions from everyone on the defensive side of the field, then in the shootout we rode our goalie and some pretty good shootout kicks to win it.”
In the best of a five-shot shootout, Clinton opened with a miss before Chloe Breitbach drilled a shot into the back of the River Queen goal giving the Raiders a 1-0 advantage.
The hosts, on their second shootout attempt, scored to even things up at 1-1 before Madeline Broghammer answered for Anamosa, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead.
After Clinton knotted the score at 2-2 in the shootout, the Raiders closed out the match with two straight goals while holding the hosts scoreless. The first tally came from Whitson before Toycen ended things finding the back of the net to win the shootout 4-2, and the match, 2-1.
“Honestly, when we made it through the second overtime, I was confident we were going to win the match in the shootout,” Rogers said. “And it was such a great feeling watching the girls get the job done, too, and winning the way we did.
“Tough to ask for a better way to win a season-opener.”
Breitbach led the five-shot Anamosa offense coming through with four attempts at the Clinton goal while Brown added the other.
Michaela Scranton was sensational tending the Raider goal making 26 saves.