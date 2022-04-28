ANAMOSA
There was something a little different about the Anamosa girls’ soccer team before the start of their match Friday, April 22, and coach Tom Rogers could see it too.
Then once play started as the Raiders hosted rival Monticello, it was more than obvious what was up.
“The girls really, really wanted to win this match and they came out calm and collected and played a good and methodical match and just really took it to Monticello, from start to finish,” said Rogers, as his team crushed the Panthers taking a lopsided 7-0 final.
“It didn’t take long to see there was something a little different about the way we approached this game. Monticello just seems to bring out the best in us, and the girls did a great job of making sure we were going to win the match.”
And it didn’t take long to realize it either, as Madeline Broghammer blasted a long shot past the Panther keeper and into the back of the Monticello goal less than four minutes into the match, and Anamosa quickly had a 1-0 lead.
They were just getting started.
Claire Brown followed with another goal about 10-minutes later with some help from a Chloe Breitbach assist and two minutes after that score the Raiders were back at it again as JJ Christensen found paydirt with Breitbach adding another assist.
“We got the scoring started early and just never seemed to ease up the rest of the way,” Rogers said. “We played our game, and that was key as well. We were first to every loose ball and played with the kind of confidence that we needed. It was a fantastic performance from all the girls.”
And it wasn’t even close to being done.
Broghammer scored her second goal of the game at the 20:24 mark of the first half, and the Raiders went into the half holding a commanding 4-0 advantage.
Once coming out of the break, Anamosa (2-3) picked up right where they left off scoring early and often, as Breitbach tallied a goal less than three-minutes into the half before scoring another at the 18:51 mark, with both coming off Sidney Toycen assists.
Christensen came through with her second goal of the game a little over a minute later as Breitbach assisted.
“We had three girls (Broghammer, Breitbach and Christensen) with two goals each and all three of them wanted the hat-trick very badly,” Rogers said. “I gave them a few minutes there in the middle of the second half to try and get it, but after a few minutes they all knew it was time to get some other girls onto the field for some playing time with us up 7-0.”
The Anamosa offense blasted an amazing 49 shots at the Monticello goal led by 14 from Breitbach while Brown tallied eight more. Kinzey Bottelman and Broghammer added six shots each with Evie Breitbach coming through with four.
Michaela Scranton tossed the shutout tending the Raider goal making seven saves.
Anamosa opened their week hosting Mid-Prairie Tuesday, April 19, and after getting off to a solid start against a quality Golden Hawks team, eventually succumbed to a 5-3 setback.
“We were attacking hard on offense and our defense was doing the things we needed them to do in the first half,” said Rogers, as a pair of first half Chloe Breitbach goals had the hosts leading 2-0.
“Everything was clicking, on both ends of the field. Then we came out in the second half and scored right away, I was hoping that we’d see more of the same. It just didn’t wind up playing out that way for us however.”
With 10-minute remaining in the opening half the Raiders led 2-0 before Mid-Prairie answered back scoring a goal with just 1:47 remaining to cut the Anamosa lead in half.
That momentum wouldn’t swing into the second half for the visitors however, as Christensen found the back of the Golden Hawk net less than three-minutes in, and the Raiders had their two-goal lead back (3-1).
Then, in what seemed like the blink of an eye, everything changed.
“After taking that 3-1 lead we just seemed to lose our focus and for some reason went into panic mode, and that not only allowed Mid-Prairie to get back into the game, but they were able to score the last four goals to win,” Rogers said. “We just got sloppy with some of our play and turned the ball over quite a bit by not passing with a purpose, and Mid-Prairie really took advantage.”
The Golden Hawks scored a little over a minute after Christensen’s goal then knotted the score at the 25:52 mark. Mid-Prairie scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 14:50 to play before adding insurance with a mere three-seconds left.
Anamosa out-shot the visitors 25-20 with Broghammer drilling seven shots at the Golden Hawk net while Chloe Breitbach added six more. Emma Whitson, Toycen, Christensen and Brown all came through with two shots each for the hosts.
Scranton tallied 15 saves tending the Raider goal.
“Overall, I was happy with the way the girls played,” Rogers said. “We showed a lot of heart, we just weren’t able to finish the job.”