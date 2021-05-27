GOOSE LAKE
It’s been their key to success all spring long, and the Anamosa girls soccer team did it again Monday, May 17, in an impressive 4-1 victory at Northeast.
“The girls were extremely aggressive and crashed the Northeast goal pretty much all game long,” said Raider girls soccer coach Tom Rogers, as his team blasted 36 shots overall at the Rebel net in the 80-minute contest.
“The girls were hungry and really wanted to win this match and create a little momentum as we head into the post-season. They did exactly that in this game against Northeast. Jaiden Neuhaus did an outstanding job tending our goal and was another key to the win.”
Anamosa (4-11) struck quickly against the Rebels when Addy Rogers blasted a shot past the Northeast keeper with help from a Claire Brown assist a little less than 10-minutes into the contest.
Less than two-minutes later, Brown scored a goal of her own and the Raiders had a fast 2-0 lead.
They kept it going.
Rogers scored again, with Brown adding another assist at the 9:29 mark of the first half before the hosts snuck a goal in just before the half that Anamosa led 3-1.
The game stayed that way through much of the second half before J.J. Christensen added some insurance blasting a shot into the Northeast net with 8:57 remaining.
“I was so impressed by our play, on both ends of the field,” Rogers said. “Our offense being so aggressive and attacking the Northeast side of the field relentlessly, and then our defense doing such a good job containing Northeast’s best player. She was fast and could control the ball, but we limited most of her good looks and then just made things tough on the entire Northeast offense.”
Neuhaus made 23 saves while Brown paced the Raider offense with nine shots. Chloe Breitbach (7), Liz Riniker (4), Rogers (4), Michaela Scranton (4), Cali Koppes (2), Madeline Broghammer (1), Katravia Burns (1), Christensen (1), Jaiden Peasley (1) and Sidney Toycen (1) all contributed to the offensive effort.
The Raiders looked to keep the winning ways going in Van Horne Friday, May 21, but instead were handed a lopsided 10-0 defeat against host Benton Community.
The Bobcats raced to a 6-0 first half lead and never looked back ending the contest with 28:23 remaining in the second half when the 10th goal was scored.
“For some reason we just didn’t show up ready to play,” Rogers said. “Benton Community is a good team, not unlike a lot of teams we’ve faced this year and gone the distance with. Just a disappointing night for all of us.”
The Anamosa offense, so explosive all spring long, was limited to just three shots, with Broghammer, Kyra Christensen and Addy Rogers each tallying one in the match.
Neuhaus was busy standing guard at the Raider goal making 26 saves while facing 36 shots.
The Raider JV team was able to take the field and dropped a hard-fought 3-0 decision, trailing just 1-0 at the half.
“So happy for these girls to finally be able to get on the field,” Rogers said. “We haven’t had many JV games this season, so it was good to see those girls play so well.”
Jaiden Neuhaus and Trina Schmadeke led the 11-shot Anamosa offense coming through with three each while Bri Neuhaus and Emma Whitson added two more to the effort.
Abby Anders tended the Raider goal and made 18 saves facing 21 Bobcat shots.