DUBUQUE
Just taking a quick glance at the final score of the Anamosa girls soccer team’s class 1A regional semi-final contest at Dubuque Wahlert Tuesday, June 1, it would be easy to make the assumption that the Raiders didn’t put up much of a fight against the mighty Golden Eagles.
But, if you were there and witnessed Anamosa’s season-ending 10-0 loss that wrapped up at the 27:06 mark of the second half, you would have realized that nothing could be further from the truth.
“It would have been so easy for the girls just to mail this one in, especially with us being down four players,” said Raider girls soccer coach Tom Rogers, as his team went down fighting making sure Dubuque Wahlert earned every goal they scored.
“Wahlert is an extremely talented team with a roster full of girls who are highly skilled, and with our defense being down a few key players, we struggled to slow them down all game long. But I was so proud of the way none of our girls stood around and just allowed Dubuque Wahlert to run all over us. We battled, and made them work for everything they got, all the way down to the final goal.”
The Golden Eagles wasted no time in attacking the Raider defense scoring a whopping seven first half goals before adding three more within the first 13 minutes of the second half to end the game, and Anamosa’s season with the 10-goal rule.
“Going into the match I knew their offense would be decent because I looked up their stats before the game,” said Raider senior Jaiden Neuhaus, who tended goal for the Anamosa team turning in a spectacular performance making 32 saves, many coming from point-blank range.
“Although I tried to prepare myself for the game, Dubuque Wahlert did shock me with how much skill they had. It wasn’t our strongest game, but we did put up a fight. I feel like it was one of the better games I played. Looking at the score it probably doesn’t seem that way.”
Anamosa managed one shot in the game coming from Chloe Breitbach while the Golden Eagles drilled 42 shots at Neuhaus.
“The most challenging part about facing an offense like that is it felt like they just kept coming back with their shots leaving me no time to reset myself for the next shot,” Neuhaus said. “Leaving the field was pretty rough after they scored their final goal. It was hard setting in that it was my last soccer game and my career with high school sports.
“I’m happy with how things played out this year, we gave it our all and never looked back.”
Anamosa wraps the 2021 campaign with a 5-12 overall record.