ANAMOSA
Each and every time the Anamosa girls’ soccer team thought they had done enough to take control of their contest against visiting Mid-Prairie Friday, April 21, the Golden Hawks would answer back.
On multiple occasions actually.
In the end however, it was the Raiders (5-1, 5-0) who would have the final say, as a Chloe Breitbach goal with a mere 1:17 remaining to be played in the match, the last of an amazing four in the contest for the talented junior, would provide the margin of victory for the Anamosa girls in a thrilling 5-4 final.
“We got off to a great start scoring the game’s first two goals all within the first five-minutes of play and looked like we were ready to blow Mid-Prairie right off the field,” said Anamosa girls’ soccer coach Tom Rogers, as a pair of quick goals from Breitbach at the 36:29 and 35:43 marks of the first half (with assists from Ella Vaughn and Molly Rogers, respectively), had the hosts holding a commanding 2-0 advantage.
“But Mid-Prairie is a very solid team, and they showed that with the way they were able to come right back. The girls knew they had a fight on their hands and they showed a ton of heart with the way they were always able to answer every Mid-Prairie run. We were not going to back down.”
The Golden Hawks answered the Raider run with goals within a six-minute span and quickly knotted the score at 2-2 before Ava Gibbs pulled away from the Mid-Prairie defense at the 29:36 mark and blasted a shot that found the back of the net handing Anamosa another lead thanks to an Emma Whitson assist.
Again, it didn’t last long.
The Golden Hawks scored at with 10:18 remaining in the first half to send the two teams into the break deadlocked in a 3-3 tie.
“If you liked offense, that was a fun first half to watch,” Rogers said. “Two really good teams going at it back and forth, and that would continue into the second half as well.”
Breitbach pulled off the hat-track scoring her third goal of the game to put the Raiders back out on top just seven-minutes into the second half, and this time it appeared as though the lead may stand as the Anamosa defense buckled down and locked up a powerful Mid-Prairie offense for the game’s next 20-minutes.
“Mid-Prairie was able to tie the score again, scoring at the 14:43 mark,” Rogers said. “The girls didn’t hang their heads or get down on one another though. They knew they still had plenty of time to win this game, and went to work trying to accomplish that very goal.”
Anamosa withstood numerous Golden Hawk offensive attacks with Raider keeper Leah Whitson making several spectacular saves before Breitbach closed out the triumph with the game-winning goal.
“We’ve already had a lot of exciting games this year, but to this point of the season this one would have to rank right at the top,” Rogers said. “This was some high-level soccer being played by both teams and for us to respond the way we did, so many times, was just so great to see.”
Anamosa managed 13 shots at the Mid-Prairie goal led by five from Breitbach, four of which found the back of the Golden Hawk net, while J.J. Christensen tallied four more. Rogers, Gibbs, Elise Broghammer and Emma Whiston all added single shots for the Raider offense as well.
Leah Whitson faced 28 Mid-Prairie shots, making 24 saves tending the Anamosa goal.
The week started for the Raider girls with another heart-stopping match in Tipton Monday, May 17, and in classic Anamosa style, they would somehow pull out another clutch victory.
“Our girls never give up under any circumstances, and they showed that again in Tipton,” said Rogers, as his team rallied for a thrilling 4-3 triumph over the host Tigers.
“They don’t get down, they just keep attacking and have the confidence to know they can get back into any game against any opponent.”
Tipton wasted little time in scoring the game’s first goal taking a 1-0 lead a mere three-minutes into the match before Gibbs answered back four-minutes later with a goal coming off a Christensen assist.
Breitbach handed the visitors a 2-1 lead scoring a goal with 21:23 remaining in the opening half thanks to a Molly Rogers assist, and Anamosa went into the halftime break holding a 2-1 advantage.
It wouldn’t last long.
Tipton scored two quick goals to open the second half, at the 32:53 and 31:45 marks, and suddenly the Raiders were facing a 3-2 deficit.
They wouldn’t be the least bit rattled.
Christensen scored a huge goal just eight-minutes after the Tigers’ last tally, knotting the score at 3-3 before Emma Whitson sent the Anamosa team home winners converting on a penalty kick at the 20:50 mark.
“We had the utmost confidence that Emma was going to give us the lead in that penalty kick situation,” Rogers said. “Nothing much seems to rattle her, and she was calm and composed and blasted the shot into the Tipton net.”
Now holding a one-goal advantage, the Raiders needed to secure the win by playing some outstanding defense over the game’s final 20-minutes.
“We made sure this back-and-forth game wasn’t going to swing again,” Rogers said. “Our defense over those last 20-minutes was outstanding. The girls were just not to be denied.”
Breitbach led a 14-shot Anamosa offense tallying seven of them while Christensen and Gibbs each tallied two more. Rogers, Vaughn and Emma Whitson all came through with one shot each for the offensive effort.
Leah Whitson tallied 15 saves facing 18 Tipton shots.
The Raiders cruised to a 6-0 rout in the 30-minute JV contest with Leah Whitson and Mickala Herrick each scoring two goals while Breitbach and Norah Humpal came through with one goal each.
Anamosa blasted 28 shots at the Tiger net led by nine from Vaughn and seven from Herrick while the team limited the Tiger offense to a mere one shot overall.