ANAMOSA - Attacking the net relentlessly all match long hosting Cedar Valley Christian Tuesday, May 11, the Anamosa girls’ soccer team seemed destined for a win over the Huskies out-shooting the visitors by a lopsided 37-15 count.
“Our defense did a great job keeping the ball on our offensive end most of the time against Cedar Valley Christian,” said Raider girls soccer coach Tom Rogers, as his team was eventually handed a bitter 1-0 defeat.
“The girls just kept attacking and kept to the game plan that we had coming in, and it was working. We had a lot of good shots at their goal, and some not so good shots, but in the end, it was Cedar Valley Christian who was able to get one in and not us. That was tough to take, because our girls played so hard.”
Anamosa (3-10) battled to the scoreless first half tie with the Huskies and the score stayed that way until the visitors blasted one into the Raider goal with a mere 2:45 remaining in the match.
“Not how we envisioned that one playing out,” Rogers said. “Usually, the team who has the ball on their offensive end most of the time is the team that wins the game, and while the girls never got frustrated or lost confidence, this was a tough one to lose. The girls did so many things right. I think it’s just a matter of time before one of these goes our way.”
Chloe Breitbach led the Anamosa offensive attack blasting 10 shots at the Cedar Valley Christian goal while Addy Rogers added eight more. Liz Riniker was also busy coming through with seven shots for the hosts while Claire Brown (3 shots), Madeline Broghammer (2), Cali Koppes (2), Kinzey Bottelman (1), Natalie Hersom (1), Michaela Scranton (1), Sidney Toycen (1) and Karsyn Wilmoth (1) all added shots for the Raiders as well.
Anamosa keeper Jaiden Neuhaus tallied 14 saves tending the Raider goal.
The Anamosa girls went back to work Thursday, May 13, and with another awe-inspiring performance on both ends of the field, the outcome once again didn’t quite go as planned against host Bellevue-Marquette.
“We played a Bellevue-Marquette team we had just seen a week earlier at our place, and learned a lot by playing them so recently,” said Rogers, as his team connected for an impressive 48 shots at the Mohawk goal, but still came up on the short of a tough 3-1 score.
“We had more shots than we did against Cedar Valley Christian and had even higher quality shots too. But you have to hand it to their goalie, she played an amazing game. There were several times where I thought for sure our girls were going to put one into the back of the net only to watch the Marquette keeper make the save. Our girls played a great game, but in this one we just have to tip our cap to their goalie, she’s why Bellevue-Marquette won that match.”
The Raiders and Mohawks battled to a scoreless first half tie before the hosts broke the ice with two quick goals early in the second half.
Anamosa was able to respond when Brown scored a goal at the 14:05 mark to pull the Raiders to within a goal, but when Bellevue-Marquette answered a little over a minute later with a goal of their own, the momentum quickly flipped back to the Mohawks’ side.
“Our girls really wanted this one,” Rogers said. “But Bellevue-Marquette had one girl (Juliana Penniston) score all three of their goals and we struggled to contain her in this match, and it cost us. Even though we were the ones with the ball on our offensive end most of the time.”
Anamosa’s defense limited the Mohawks to a mere 12 shots as Breitbach paced the Raiders with 11 attempts at the Bellevue-Marquette goal. Brown added 10 more while Rogers (7), Toycen (7), Broghammer (4), Scranton (4), Koppes (3), Katravia Burns (1) and Jaiden Peasley (1) also contributed to the Raider offense.
Neuhaus tallied nine saves tending the Anamosa goal.