ANAMOSA
It’s been a run of success unlike anything the Anamosa girls’ soccer program has seen in almost two decades, and the Raider girls kept it going Wednesday, April 26, with yet another impressive performance, this time hosting Bellevue.
“The girls really turned it on at the end of the first half and completely took control of this game,” said Anamosa girls’ soccer coach Tom Rogers, as his team won for a fifth time in a row taking a lopsided 5-2 final over the visiting Comets.
“Our defense did a fantastic job of keeping the ball up on our offensive end of the field, pretty much all game long, and we took advantage scoring a lot of early goals to set the tone right away.”
Anamosa (7-1, 7-0) wasted little time in breaking into the scoring column as Ava Gibbs took a pass from teammate Chloe Breitbach and blasted a shot past the Comet keeper to give the hosts a quick 1-0 advantage a mere five-minutes into the contest.
Bellevue, however, answered back 15-minutes later and scored a goal to knot the score, but it wouldn’t stay that way very long as Breitbach tallied back-to-back goals at the 12:22 and 7:24 marks of the opening half with the first of the two goals benefited by a Molly Rogers assist.
The Raiders once again had momentum squarely on their side, and they made sure they weren’t going to relinquish it either.
J.J. Christensen scored again a mere minute after Breitbach’s barrage with help from a Mickala Herrick assist and the hosts led 4-1 before the Comets did tally one more goal coming with just 3:40 to play in the half.
But it didn’t sway momentum.
The two teams battled to a scoreless tie through the first 37-minutes of the second half before Anamosa delivered a final knockout blow when Christensen scored yet again, this time with some help from a Gibbs assist.
“I could not have asked any more out of our defense in this match,” Rogers said. “Those girls were all over the field and communicating so well, it was a well-oiled machine out there and so much fun to watch. You could see the Bellevue players getting frustrated because every time they thought they were going to get a good look at our goal, our defense just stepped up and snuffed it out.”
Noah Humpal, Ava Scranton, Emilee Stephens, Elise Broghammer and Alivia Bottelman keyed that Anamosa defensive effort on the field while Raider keeper Leah Whitson came through with six saves overall.
Offensively, Bellevue just could not contain the combination of Breitbach (eight shots) and Christensen (seven), as the two accounted for four goals and 15 total shot attempts. Gibbs, Rogers and Emma Whitson all added three shots each to the Raider offensive effort as the team tallied 26 of them in the match.
Anamosa stretched their winning streak to an impressive six in a row Friday, April 28, cruising to a lopsided 10-0 rout over rival Monticello in a match that ended early in the second half with the 10-goal rule.
“This was a fun game for everyone as not only were we able to get some girls who don’t get to see the field a lot some much-needed playing time, but we also had the girls play some new positions mixing things up quite a bit.”
The Raiders were dominant from the start as Christensen had a hat-trick a mere 10-minutes into the contest scoring her third goal of the opening half at the 30:45 mark. Breitbach also had a goal in the stretch as the hosts led 4-0 before fans were even getting settled into their seats.
The Anamosa attack was relentless as Rogers tallied two more goals and Ella Vaughn another as the hosts took an 7-0 lead before Christensen did it again, scoring her fourth goal of the opening half handing the Raiders a whopping 8-0 advantage at the break.
“This was one of those games were it just seemed like we could do no wrong,” Rogers said. “Everything we were doing, at both ends of the field, was working.”
And the ball was rarely on the Anamosa defensive end either, as Breitbach opened the second half scoring blasting a shot past the Panther keeper less than three-minutes in before Gibbs ended the game in emphatic fashion heading the ball into the net thanks to a perfect Humpal assist at the 37:11 mark.
“Couldn’t have asked for a better way to end a match like that than with a header,” Rogers said. “That really got everyone pumped up seeing that happen, because it doesn’t happen often.”
The Raiders ripped 25 shots at the Monticello net led by 10 from Breitbach while Christensen added five more, scoring on four of them. Breitbach also tallied an impressive six assists in the match to go with her two goals. Rogers and Humpal both tallied three shots and two assists in the rout.
The Anamosa defense not only tossed the shutout on the scoreboard against the Panthers, but did so by also holding the visitors without a single shot in the match either.