LAPORTE CITY
Entering the class 1A regional playoffs having just completed their best regular season campaign in well over a decade, Anamosa girls’ soccer coach Tom Rogers wasn’t too happy with the draw his Raiders received having to play at Union-LaPorte City in a quarter-final contest Wednesday, May 18.
But it wasn’t like he didn’t have every ounce of confidence his team could pull off another post-season victory and advance down the tournament trail.
And the Raider girls just about delivered that triumph, too.
“Union is a very good team who plays very well together and I thought our girls really stepped up to meet the challenge we were given by receiving such a tough quarter-final playoff draw,” said Rogers, as his team battled to a 2-2 tie late into the second half before the Knights closed with a pair of goals to end Anamosa’s 2022 campaign with the hard-fought 4-2 defeat.
“This was a great game all the way around. Mikayla Scranton was so good in the goal for us keeping us in this match with some great saves and our defense was good all game long too. Union is just such a good team and they got enough attempts at our net that Mikayla couldn’t scramble to everything, but we sure gave them a game. We just couldn’t quite close it out.”
It was the Raiders who opened the scoring as Madeline Broghammer blasted a shot past the Union keeper mid-way into the opening half which is where the score stayed into the break.
“We did a great job of attacking on offense and getting back on defense in the first half and were able to take that halftime lead,” Rogers said. “But Union kind of stole some of our momentum early in the second half.”
The Knights scored less than two-minutes into the second session and knotted the score at 1-1 before the hosts added another goal about 10-minutes later to take their first lead.
It wouldn’t last long.
Anamosa answered when J.J. Christensen scored a huge goal at the 20:37 mark and the score was tied at 2-2.
“We knew the game was going to come down to who could make the big plays at the end,” Rogers said. “And unfortunately, it was Union.”
The hosts tallied the game’s final two goals coming at the 18:08 and 13:13 marks and then held off numerous Raider rallies down the stretch.
“I am so proud of the girls for the way they played,” Rogers said. “They should be very proud of themselves for not only the way they played against Union, but for the season they were able to put together.”
Chloe Breitbach led the 21-shot Anamosa offense coming through with nine of her own at the Knights’ net while Broghammer added six more with Christensen chipping in with three. Brown (2 shots) and Emma Whitson (1) also added to the Raider offensive effort while Scranton tallied 25 saves during a busy stretch at goalie.
The loss closes the books on a solid 8-8 campaign for the Anamosa program.
The Raiders prepped for the playoffs hosting Central DeWitt in the 2022 regular season finale Monday, May 16, and the Anamosa girls closed their home campaign exactly the way they hoped they would.
With a huge 3-1 victory.
“This is the first time in my 10 years of coaching we’ve beaten DeWitt,” Rogers said. “Another testament to how special this team has been. Huge win heading into the playoffs.”
Broghammer got the hosts on the board scoring at the 24:36 mark of the opening half before Breitbach added another three-minutes later thanks to a Claire Brown assist and the Raiders led 2-0 at the half.
The Sabers got on the board almost immediately in the second half scoring less than four-minutes into the frame, but it would be all the visitors would get the rest of the way as the Raiders added insurance when Breitbach scored again, off of another Brown assist.
“A strong defense and hard attacking offense were the keys to this win,” Rogers said. “Our defense just kept making sure the ball was up on our offensive end of the field, and that sure makes attacking a lot easier. The girls really wanted this one too, not only knowing we hadn’t beaten DeWitt in such a long time, but also our seniors wanted to walk off the field with a win in their last home game.”
Brown and Chloe Breitbach led a 17-shot Raider offense coming through with three each while Evie Breitbach and Broghammer added two more each to the effort. Kinzey Bottelman, Christensen, Aphton Farrington, Norah Humpal, Bri Neuhaus, Sidney Toycen and Whitson all came through with one each.
Scranton tallied 18 saves facing 19 Saber shots.