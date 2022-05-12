ANAMOSA
Facing the first of back-to-back state-ranked foes, the Anamosa girls’ soccer team was more than able to hold their own hosting class 1A 14th-ranked Denver Thursday, May 5.
Even while the team faced a barrage of shots from an extremely talented Cyclones’ offense.
“Our defense did a great job of containing and Mikayla (Scranton) was absolutely fantastic in the goal,” said Raider girls’ soccer coach Tom Rogers, as his team was outshot 31-5 in what ended as a 5-0 setback.
“We were down just 1-0 at the half and with some of the saves Mikayla was making kept us in the game early. Denver took some nice shots from far out and attacked all game long and eventually with the way things played out in the second half were just able to pull away. That doesn’t take anything away from our girls and the way they battled. They took on a state-ranked team and more then held their own playing a tough and smart game.”
Anamosa (4-7) was led by J.J. Christensen’s two shots at the Denver net while Madeline Broghammer, Chloe Breitbach and Ava Gibbs all came through with one each.
Scranton made 26 saves tending the Raider goal.
Two days later Anamosa was right back at it, opening the Vinton-Shellsburg Invitational Saturday, May 7, against the host and class 1A 13th-ranked Vikings.
“The girls never backed down from the challenge and played another state-ranked team as well as they could,” said Rogers, as the Raiders succumbed to an 8-0 defeat.
“This was a very physical game, much like the Denver one too, and that didn’t intimidate our team whatsoever. They fought all the way to the end.”
Vinton-Shellsburg attacked early and often scoring three goals within the game’s first 10-minutes before the Anamosa defense began to settle in.
“Vinton-Shellsburg did a good job of picking apart our defense there for a while and getting a lot of 1-on-1 runs at Mikayla and our goal,” Rogers said. “Once we were able to make some adjustments, we were able to slow that down a bit, but Vinton is just too good of a team to be held down for long.”
The Vikings scored two more first half goals, both coming within the final three-minutes before the hosts added three more in the second half to close the match out.
Anamosa tallied 10 shots in the game led by five from Breitbach while Claire Brown added two more. Kinzey Bottelman, Christensen and Sidney Toycen all added one shot each for the Raider offense.
Scranton tallied 10 saves at goalie.
The final match of the tournament saw Anamosa on the short end of a 4-1 final against Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center.
“This was another tough team, and with us running with just one substitute player in the match, it made things a little tougher when it came to trying to come back and win,” Rogers said. “Through it all though, the girls did a fantastic job and our defense showed so much improvement. We played three really good teams in a three-day span, and I think we’ll be the better for is down the stretch of the season here.”
Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center scored the first goal of the game with just 2:25 remaining on the first half clock then added another to open the second half before the Raiders got their offense going.
Chloe Breitbach blasted a shot past the Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center keeper to get Anamosa on the board, and cut the deficit in half with 19:20 still remaining to be played.
But it would be Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center who would have the final say scoring the game’s final two goals to pull away.
Brown blasted six shots at the Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center net leading a 13-shot Raider offense while Breitbach added four more. Broghammer chipped in with two shots while Evie Breitbach also came through with an attempt at the opponent’s goal.
Scranton made 16 saves facing 20 shots.
The tournament also featured a pair of JV contests as well, with Anamosa being edged in a 2-1 final against Mount Vernon in the opener.
“These JV girls don’t get a whole lot of playing time, so they saw this opportunity to get out and play and ran with it,” Rogers said. “Just like every other time they get a chance to show what they can do. Our defense looked really good and while we didn’t get too many shots of our own off, the ones we did were pretty good.”
The Mustangs opened the scoring finding the back of the Anamosa net at the 19:57 mark of the opening half but Gibbs answered with a goal for the Raiders with some help from an Aphton Farrington assist right before the half to knot the score at the break.
Mount Vernon scored what proved to be the game-winning goal seven-minutes into the second half and were able to hang on through relentless Anamosa attacks during the final minutes.
Farrington, Gibbs, Molly Rogers, Trina Schmadeke and Ella Vaughn all blasted one shot each at the Mustang goal for the Raider offense.
Chelsea Sams tended goal during the first half and made six saves for Anamosa while Emily Stephens tallied five more during her tour of duty in the final 30-minutes of action.
The Raider JV girls closed the tournament with a big 2-0 triumph as a Christensen first half goal and Broghammer second half tally were all the Anamosa team would need to defeat South Tama.
“The score may have only been 2-0, but we dominated this match,” Rogers said. “We had lots of looks at the South Tama goal. It was also nice to finally actually have some great weather to play in, too. It’s been a long, long time.”
The Raiders outshot the Trojans 31-5 led by 12 attempts from Gibbs. Schmadeke added six more while Farrington finished with three. Hadley Frater, Scranton and Vaughn all added one attempt each at the South Tama net.