WEST LIBERTY
With their newly-minted class 2A state-ranking still fresh in their minds and riding a sensational seven-match winning streak, one of the longest in school history, the blue-hot Anamosa girls’ soccer team had everything going right heading to West Liberty Monday, May 8, looking to continue their winning ways against a solid Comets program.
Then, in what seemed like a blink of an eye, it all came tumbling down in what ended as a tough 3-2 double-overtime defeat.
It almost didn’t seem possible.
“This was a crushing loss,” said Raider girls’ soccer coach Tom Rogers. “We were confident coming into the match, but a lot of things just didn’t seem to go our way. We couldn’t catch a break either, and that made things pretty frustrating on the girls, and all of us really. We needed to battle through that and I thought the girls did the best they could. This was a game we should have won and it slipped through our fingers. The girls don’t taking losing lightly, and we’ll get another shot at West Liberty to open regionals on Wednesday (May 17).”
The start of the contest gave the impression the match was going to be Raider dominated, as the visitors attacked the West Liberty net relentlessly before Anamosa’s Chloe Breitbach finally broke through with the game’s first goal early in the opening half.
The Raiders (8-4, 8-2) continued to attack and seemed as though they were going to bust through with several more goals in the opening 40-minutes of play, but each and every time either missed their target or had Comet defenders knock the soccer ball away right before impact in front of the West Liberty goal.
Anamosa, ranked 13th in the class 1A poll at the time, still led 1-0 at the half however, before West Liberty answered with two goals of their own giving the hosts a 2-1 advantage.
Ava Gibbs came back for the Raiders and forced overtime with a goal at the 28:12 mark thanks to a Breitbach assist.
After a scoreless first 10-minute extra session, the Comets ended things in the second that had Raider girls, coaches and fans in utter shock.
Anamosa managed 10 shots at the West Liberty net led by two each from Breitbach, Molly Rogers, J.J. Christensen, Gibbs and Norah Humpal while Raider keeper Leah Whitson faced 21 Comet shots making 18 saves.
The Raider girls returned to the field Thursday, May 11, and looked to get back to their normal winning ways on their own home field, but instead saw the team handed a tough 7-1 setback against visiting Mount Vernon.
“There’s no other way to say this, but Mount Vernon was there to win,” Rogers said. “They’re a very good team with a lot of highly skilled players and we really struggled defending them. To put it simply, we just couldn’t get anything going. It was one of those nights, and thankfully we haven’t had too many of those this season.”
The Mustangs controlled the contest from the start blasting in three first half goals and led 3-0 at the half holding a vaunted Anamosa offense scoreless through the game’s first 40-minutes of play.
It wouldn’t get any easier for the hosts in the second half, either.
After Breitbach scored a goal to open the final 40-minute stretch, Mount Vernon answered tallying the final four to pull away for good.
The Mustang offense was able to control most of the match firing 33 shots at the Anamosa goal while the hosts managed just five of their own, led by two from Breitbach and Christensen while Rogers came through with the other attempt for the Raider offense.
Whitson was busy all game long as the Mustang offensive attacks seemed to come in waves as the freshman keeper made 26 saves.
With their loss at West Liberty knocking Anamosa from the ranks of the River Valley Conference unbeatens, the Raiders made their way to Dyersville Friday, May 12, for a showdown with host Beckman, unbeaten in league play.
A win could still give the Anamosa girls, who dropped out of the state rankings, at least a share of the league title, but it was the 1A 12th-ranked Blazers who would secure their stronghold on the River Valley Conference standings, winning the league title with a 4-2 victory and handing the Raiders, another one of the conference’s top teams, their third loss in a row.
“It’s been a tough week, no doubt about it,” Rogers said. “But I couldn’t be prouder of the way our girls showed up for this huge game in Dyersville. We came in hungry and ready to make a statement, but unfortunately it was Beckman who did that early on.”
The Blazers scored the game’s first four goals, the last two coming in final 2:30 of the first half to take a 4-0 halftime lead.
“We were down just 2-0 and felt we were still right in the game,” Rogers said. “But those last two goals right before the half were back-breakers. But I was impressed with how we were able to regroup a bit in the second half and really finished the game strong.”
It was the Raiders who controlled the final 40-minutes as Breitbach scored a pair of goals with the Anamosa defense tossing a second half shutout, but the hole was just too deep to come all the way back.
“We tightened things up on defense and had better runs on offense and had Beckman back on their heels a bit there for a while,” Rogers said. “I think they panicked a little bit, too, but we just ran out of time.
“I also wanted to mention the job Alivia Bottelman did on Beckman’s Trista Schmidt, one of the state’s leading goal scorers,” Rogers said. “The scored a goal to start the game on a great play, but Olivia shut her down the rest of the way. No easy task, but she got it done for us.”
The Raiders managed eight shots at the Blazer net led by four from Breitbach and three from Christensen while Gibbs also added a shot attempt.
Whitson faced 28 Beckman shots making 24 saves.